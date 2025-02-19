He steak It is one of the most helpful foods, especially for the time of dinner, since they get us out of any hurry in a few minutes. In addition, either veal, chicken or turkey, in Spain we have great quality meat with beneficial properties for our body. What not everyone knows, and it is an important aspect, is that cooking a fillet It is not as easy as it seems, It also has its own science.

There are many things that can go wrong and if something has learned the different chefs of the world over the years has been precisely to perfect the technique. The simply recipes medium has contacted four chefs, Joe Fraschilla, Matt Moore, Jimmy Vasquez and Nate Molina for settle the bases when preparing a steak and not overlook some details that are of vital importance.

The trick is in the seal

What all experts agree is that the Sealing method, inverse Of course, it guarantees that a fillet cooks perfectly at all times. To do this, the fillet must be cooked in the oven at low temperature before finishing sealing it over high heat in the pan. This method allows to control the cooking point of the meat, while guaranteeing a much more uniform result.

The particular recommendation of chef Nate Molina is to place the fillet on an oven plate and put it at a temperature between 175º degrees and 195º degrees for about 20 or 40 minutes, According to the desired cooking point. Then, it would only be enough to heat a pan, to be able to be of cast iron, and Brown the faces of the fillet for about 30 seconds on each side.

The temperature is also important

Another characteristic in which everyone agrees is that the worst thing a cook can do, and you too, is to take out the fridge fillets just before cooking them. Experts recommend that at least they would have left them out at least about 30 minutes, although the best thing would be a couple of hours.

“It should always be removed the meat in advance. The closer to the ambient temperature, the more uniform the cooking will be“says Vasquez.