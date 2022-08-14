J. MORENO Madrid Monday, August 15, 2022, 00:10



With fewer vacations than usual, Frank Blanco (Mollet del Vallès, Barcelona, ​​47 years old) has been at the helm since the beginning of August of ‘Ya es Verano’, the new Telecinco magazine for weekends and which is also offered live this holiday Monday (4:00 p.m.). The announcer presents this format, which mixes news and entertainment, together with Verónica Dulanto and Marta González Novo.

-They arrive with a new proposal in the afternoon of Telecinco.

-We are trying to do new things on TV. It is always said that everything is invented, and surely it is, but for our part there will be no trying to surprise. This is where we are going to put all our efforts.

-What will they contribute?

-Each one of us will contribute our way of being. We’re trying to take a different approach to things. In my case, I have always tried to surround myself with a good mood and I am going to use it in the program. I want it to be a fun experience for the viewer.

-The summer gives more possibilities to experiment?

-Honestly, I have long believed that it is always a good time to experiment. Perhaps because in summer we are all more relaxed, and even more so as it is a program that is broadcast on the weekend, perhaps it is one of the best times to try and explain things from another point of view. People are receptive. I think she is calmer. But you can experience the rest of the year. That thing that it’s only in summer is history.

-It gets into the world of social networks.

-That is going to be part of the DNA of the portion that I am leading. Each of the three of us is going to lead some part of the show. In my section we are going to dedicate time to social networks. Today we cannot not watch what happens on the networks, especially with the intention of entertaining and laughing. We are also going to bring guests and collaborators, many of them rarely seen on television. One of the challenges we have is to discover new faces.

-Are you afraid of comparisons with ‘Viva la vida’?

I live naturally. Comparisons are going to be inevitable. Our program occupies its slot and this is the order of the day. They are different programs and nothing happens. Whoever wants to compare it, let him do it. It is something that is part of our television.

-What did you feel when you received the proposal from Telecinco?

-It was a surprise, it caught me quite off guard. This season I have been linked to Mediaset with different programs, but the truth is that I already had my head on vacation. The proposal arrived, I was surprised, but it took me half a second to tell them to count on me.

-Do you have any other project with Mediaset?

-You should ask the directors of Mediaset that, it is not in my hands (laughs). I landed in the group collaborating in ‘Cuatro al día’ and later in the debates of ‘Secret Story’. My link with Mediaset already existed and I am delighted to work in the production company Unicorn Content. The bond comes from a long time and I understand that we will continue doing things together.

-What do you need to do television?

-I need to do news and the ‘call tv’ that were broadcast at dawn.

-And what news would you like to give this summer?

-Depends on how we get on. If we get very serious, I have always thought that I would love to break the news that the cure for cancer is found or that the WHO finally decrees the end of the coronavirus pandemic.