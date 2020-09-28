Lucas Boyé (San Gregorio, Argentina, 1996) has been presented this Monday as a new Elche player. Last Saturday he made his debut with the franjiverde team against Real Sociedad, where he could barely show himself. He wants to claim himself as a scorer, although he admits that he feels comfortable in any attacking position.

Why Elche: “It’s simple: this is a very competitive league and with a project that seems good. It is the best for a player to go to a place like that.”

Reception: “They welcomed me great. It is a very united group. That makes him see the goal achieved with the promotion last season. I will help where I play.”

What Almirón asks of him: “With the coach I have spoken little. He knows how much I want, which is the most important thing. I will be able to help from wherever I am. I feel very excited and want to help this year.”

Characteristics: “It is difficult to define myself because I have played in all the attacking positions. I cannot pigeonhole myself in a single position. I fight the ball a lot, I like the touch and I always sacrifice for the team.”

Equipment change: “I don’t think it’s due to a single reason. Things have always happened. You feel good at one part of the year or another. Experience always adds up, despite my 24 years. I’ve always adapted and that in the long run help. Hopefully this year is the good one. “

Past in Vigo: “Confidence for a player is almost everything. I don’t think my time in Vigo was negative either. I arrived on the last day of the market, the players were on pace. It will be good for me to feel confidence.”

Favorite position: “I could not say a clear place. I adapt to all the positions of forward, down on the wing, up or with two. I do not have a specific place. It is true that as my statistics as a director, in recent years, they have not been good although I have always scored goals and I want to vindicate myself. It is not something that hits me hard, but I would like to. “

Hobby illusion: “I detect a lot of desire in the group. Most were together in the group last year. This is not going to be easy, but with work and the desire that there is, we can move forward; I hope as soon as possible.”

Draft: “There is a coach I know, but I know about him because he is Argentine and I have seen a lot of his teams. I am excited to play beautiful and effective football like yours. It is a motivation.”

Expectations in Spanish football: “Everything is part of a process. Matches are not always played in the same way. You have to act in different positions depending on your age. I don’t know where I would be a better fit. I’m open to playing where the coach tells me. I will contribute from anywhere with the illusion when you reach an important place. “