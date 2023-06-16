“Her name is Catherine and she works in the office”: Nathalie Guetta reveals an unpublished fact about her family and why she kept it hidden

In yesterday’s episode of the Rai program Oggi is another day, the actress and artist Natalie Guetta, best known for her role as Natalina in Don Matteo, made a very unexpected revelation to Serene Bortone. And that is that in addition to brothers David and Bernard, she also has a twin sister named Catherine.

Born in France in 1958, Nathalie Guetta found her success as an actress in Italy, the birthplace of her paternal grandfather. After her film debut with Federico Fellini, she dedicated her career more than anything else to TV and one role more than any other of hers made her enter the hearts of Italians. That of Perpetua Natalina in the fictional Don Matteo.

Not much has ever been known about his private life, but it is known that his two brothers I am two big personalities from the world of music and journalism. This is the international DJ David Guetta and the journalist Bernard.

Everyone ignored the existence of another sisterwhich it even is twin Natalie’s own.

The actress herself thought about it during her guest appearance on the program Today is another day.

Nathalie Guetta tells about her sister Catherine

To Serena Bortone, Nathalie explained that her name is Catherine, who was born 5 minutes before her and why he never talked about her in public. And that is that everyone was always focus on his brothers famous and that Catherine, however, works in the office.

Then Nathalie explained that they love each other very much and they are very closeeven if they are completely differentThey always have been, ever since they were little girls.

We don’t have the same character and we don’t dress the same way. When we were born, she weighed more than 3 kg and I a kilo and something. Mom burst into tears because she bought a chicken and she weighed more than me. I was skin and bones. But when we fought about the dolls, I always won.

For one thing Nathalie will always be grateful to Catherine, but also to the other brothers. For the nephews that they gave her.