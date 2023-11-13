Former tennis champion and coach, Tathiana Garbin, announces that she has cancer and will need to undergo surgery

Shocking announcement in the world of Italian sport, in particular for fans and those who work in the tennis sector. Thatiana Garbintennis player and coach, one of the best-known faces on the Italian circuit, has announced that she is ill, that she has already undergone surgery and will have to undergo another operation.

Born in Venice in 1977, Tathiana Garbin showed her talent in tennis as a child, which led her to become one of the strongest and most successful Italian athletes of recent years.

After her retirement in 2011, she dedicated herself to a career as a coach and in 2016 his appointment was announced captain of the Italian Fed Cup team.

Yesterday he decided to open up and tell what a great one obstacle is facing in his life, which has nothing to do with tennis and sport.

In a statement released to Ansa, he explained that he has a tumor and that he must undergo a new interventionafter the first, from which she had recovered.

The words of Tathiana Garbin

Today, I would like to share with all of you an important part of my life journey. It is with serenity and confidence that I announce that in October I underwent surgery to treat a rare tumor.

Thus begins long letter from the athletewho then goes on to thank all the doctors who treated her, allowing her to be ready and “participate in the Billie Jean Cup Finals and look to the future with confidence“.

Thanks which the champion also extends to all those who supported her during this difficult period, from the Federation and its doctors, to its splendid athletes.

However, I would like to inform you that I will have to undergo a second surgery, as per the treatment plan planned by the doctors. Thanks to the rapid recovery I experienced, I am optimistic about my ability to return to the field.