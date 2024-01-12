“I would like to read the whole speech but I have a problem, a bit of bronchitis and I can't speak well”: so this morning Pope Francis had to interrupt his speech at the third audience on Friday 12 January in front of the participants of the “Université des Communicants” Symposium en Église”, promoted by the Conference of Bishops of France.

The Pontiff, albeit with a tired voice, had read the speeches prepared for the two previous meetings. “If you don't take offense, I will hand over the copy of the speech. “Excuse me. I will hand it over to be given to all of you, but I find it very difficult to speak,” the Holy Father said off the cuff to the group of French communicators present. “Thank you for your understanding.”

“Communication is your mission”, we read in the text prepared for the audience with French communicators: “A great mission, in a world so hyper-connected and bombarded with news. Even the Pope's ministry today is within the world of communication.”