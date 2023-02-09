A colossal moving circle in the center with revolving chairs around it is the star of the new Antena 3 contest for Wednesday’s ‘prime time’. The chain premieres tonight at 10:40 p.m. ‘El círculo de los famosos’, the Spanish adaptation of ‘The Weel’, an international success that arrives in Spain after being the revelation format in the United Kingdom and having triumphed in its versions in the US, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands. Leading the project is Juanra Bonet (48 years old, Barcelona), who returns to the small screen after spending more than eight years in the afternoons of the main Atresmedia channel with ‘Boom!’.

In this new program, the presenter will be the master of ceremonies of a space in which more than fifty different celebrities will participate throughout the season who will have a clear objective: to help anonymous contestants answer the questions and win the prize final. In each installment, seven different celebrities will be present, each one of them experts in a different category.

The soccer player Pepe Reina, the actor Antonio Resines, the presenter Lorena Castell, the actresses Adriana Torrebejano and Adriana Abenia, the designer Lorenzo Caprile and the presenter Boris Izaguirre will be the first seven celebrities who will come to advise the participants of ‘El círculo of the famous’ and will show the audience what their hidden talent is.

–Have you run a lot in this new program?

–The set is circular and that circle rotates. It makes you want to run, jump and dance, because there is a lot of music. In the end, the atmosphere and tone of the show encourages you to move, and I don’t know why I did. In the English version it did not run. I don’t know if they have done something similar in other editions of the contest in other countries. Maybe I was a hamster in another life, because I started to go round and round… I also remember that Poty gave me some dance classes, fortunately.

–What novelty does this contest add to the television scene?

–The tone is very special because celebrities are totally relaxed and uninhibited, without the tension of having to go against someone because they don’t form teams. The seven popular characters go to support the contestants and that is very reassuring. It is also very nice to see that each celebrity defends a category; some you expect and some you don’t. And the dish is spectacular and crazy. It is very fun because it allows you to play a lot. It is for the whole family.

–Which celebrity has surprised you the most for their specialty in a specific category?

–There is a person, for example, whom we are used to seeing in certain specific artistic contexts and suddenly he tells us: ‘I am an expert in ufology, in UFOs’. Or other guests who also chose home cleaning; or people who are passionate about Greek mythology and the Kennedys. There are many surprises that you do not expect.

–What do you think the Spanish version can contribute to such an international format?

I couldn’t tell you specifically. The only reference that I have had, for language reasons, has been the English version of the contest. I have not been able to see the Dutch, for example. We do not discover the experts at the beginning, but we allow the contestant to play to guess which is the famous person who is passionate about a subject. It is not a binding decision, because it is revealed later, but this has given life to the program.

-You are a distributor of money in television contests. How are you doing?

–I think that what we contest presenters like the most is having the opportunity to give prizes and to see how the contestants win them. I have a boy point of San Ildefonso with a beard.

– Do you miss ‘¡Boom!’, your previous project on Antena 3?

–It was eight and a half years of ‘Boom!’. It is a program that has kept a lot of company, but in each television season there are programs that end a cycle. The peace of mind that remains for the ‘¡Boom!’ is to have had a long life on television. There are viewers who miss us, of course, but when we look back we have the feeling that we have done a very nice job for a long time. We remember him more with a smile than with sadness. About the future of the contest? It is not our decision, but rather that of the spectators and the heads of Atresmedia.