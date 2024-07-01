Home page World

From: Alina Schröder, Julian Mayr

Megan Grieves discovered a conspicuous mole as a teenager. After more than ten years and numerous visits to the doctor, she received the shocking diagnosis: skin cancer.

Leicester – Cancer cases among young people are increasing, even in Germany. This makes regular preventive examinations all the more important. But the signs are not always interpreted correctly. This is particularly evident in the case of 36-year-old Megan Grieves. The married mother of two children owes her life to “luck”, as she herself says. A few years ago, the British woman received a diagnosis that changed her life fundamentally.

Young British woman discovers birthmark and goes to the doctor dozens of times – they insist on misdiagnosis

At the age of 13, Megan noticed an unusual mole on her leg. Her grandmother immediately realized that something was wrong. “She told me to go to the doctor,” Megan remembers. She followed the advice, but her family doctor suspected only dry skin or psoriasis and prescribed various ointments. However, these did not bring any improvement.

On the contrary, the mole grew over a period of 13 years until it was the size of a ten pence coin and wider than a thumb. It peeled off and bled regularly. In ten years she went to the GP “about 30 times”, but the doctors insisted on diagnosing her with psoriasis.

15 years later, young mother receives shocking cancer diagnosis – “I was really lucky”

At the age of 28, Megan finally received the devastating news from a dermatologist: she had melanoma, one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer. Immediate surgery was necessary. “They cut a circle out of my leg and then an open wound was left,” she says.

During a second procedure, “they removed some lymph nodes on the left side of the groin and did a biopsy. Fortunately, I was told that the melanoma had not spread and I was really lucky,” Megan says.

“I have a huge crater in my leg” – young British woman’s life takes a radical turn

Her life changed radically. “The diagnosis had a massive impact on our lives. The recovery was very long and I was not on my feet for a very long time.” A skin transplant now covers the open area on my leg, “but I have a huge crater in my leg that goes almost to the bone.”

In addition, she suffers from lymphedema in her lower leg, “which will stay with me for the rest of my life,” says the mother of two. This is swelling in parts of the body because the lymph flow in these parts is disrupted.

Risk of melanoma increases due to sunburn

Malignant melanomas, also known as black skin cancer, are the most dangerous form of skin cancer. They should be treated as early as possible, as the Illness can be fatal. Dark, almost black or lumpy moles on the skin are typical signs, such as German Cancer Society informed.

The risk increases due to strong UV radiation and sunburn. In view of the increasing number of cases, the German Cancer Society warns and recommends regular skin cancer screening.

Megan also advises that if you suspect anything, you should see a doctor immediately and be persistent. She urges all those affected not to accept “no” and, above all, to take other people’s advice seriously. Because: “Without my grandmother, I would be dead long ago.”