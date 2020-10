Dr. Sanjay Deshpande

Question: I am 29 years old. My height is 5’5 feet and weighs 68 kg. I have a habit of masterbation since childhood and my testosterone level is low. For this, these days I am taking Ayurvedic medicines Brihat Wangeshwar Ras and Manmath Ras. What to do now?

answer: If your testosterone level is low, you should consult a doctor for the appropriate medication. Testosterone deficiency is not caused by masturbation.

