FNL leader did not deny having a relationship with Psol deputy, who currently employs his ex-wife

José Rainha, leader of the FNL (Frente Nacional de Luta Campo e Cidade), said this Thursday (3.Aug.2023) that he has relations “fraternal and political” with the deputy Sâmia Bonfim (Psol-SP). He gave the statement in testimony to the CPI of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) of the Chamber of Deputies.

Rainha spoke about the bond with the deputy during the rapporteur’s interrogation, Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), which showed a video of the leader asking for votes for Sâmia in the last elections. In response, he stated that he has a “diplomatic relationship” with several politicians who defend agrarian reform.

Rainha denied having had any influence on the hiring of his ex-wife, Diolinda Alves de Souza, by Sâmia’s office. According to data from the Chamber of Deputies, Diolinda works as Parliamentary Secretary and receives BRL 3,780.68.

José Rainha is 63 years old and has already been linked to the MST. Last week, his defense asked the STF (Federal Supreme Court) that he not be obliged to attend the CPI. However, STF minister Luiz Fux denied the request, but assured that he could remain silent on questions that could incriminate him.

Discussion

As usual, the audience this Wednesday was marked by arguments between government supporters and opponents. At one point, the chairman of the board, Colonel Zucco (Republicanos-RS), asked if congresswoman Sâmia Bomfim wanted to “a tranquilizer or a hamburger to calm down”.

Zucco was called “macho and fatphobic” by leftist deputies. After a discussion, he asked for his speech against Bomfim to be removed from the shorthand notes, but stated that the deputy attacked him before.