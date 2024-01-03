Mafer Portugal He is building his artistic career away from the presence of his father, Tommy. The salsa singer has closed 2023 with a series of live performances and now, as her career is taking off and with the support of her fellow artists, her father, also a singer Tommy Portugal, offered an interview with Carlos Orozco in which He talked about his relationship with her. Recall that Tommy pointed out that he found out about her when she was 14 years old. Mafer did not pay attention to these words and sent a strong message. We tell you all the details.

What did Mafer Portugal say about his father?

Through his official Instagram account, Mafer Portugal He said that he is not aware of the labels that his fans make on him on different social networks. He pointed out that 2024 has just begun and he does not want to pay attention to any controversy because he has a clear conscience. Portugal called on its followers not to pay attention to any negative statements.

“I have seen that they have been labeling me on some issues. We are not going to speak, we are not going to give our opinion, we are not going to give light to any of those things. We have a clear conscience and that is how we are moving forward (…). We do not have negative energies. We are moving forward in 2024 with positive energies. So nothing, guys, don't pay attention to those things and always move forward, as it should be,” he said.

What did Tommy Portugal say about his daughter Mafer?

In interview with Carlos Orozco For his YouTube channel, Tommy Portugal revealed the reasons for his bad relationship with his daughter Mafer. In that sense, he pointed out that he attended her debut concert that she performed, sent him a photo of her and she was happy with it. However, he maintains that she is currently upset with him. Even regarding the support she requests from him in her musical field, he responded:

“She feels that I have not supported her in music, but I can't even play on the radio, I can't hit a song… Rather, I need, I need help,” held.