Bomb alert on Ryanair flight Ibiza-Bergamo. The Italian passenger who claimed to have an explosive device with him was arrested. Air traffic resumed at 5pm

The airport Ibiza was closed to air traffic early Thursday afternoon due to a bomb alert. It all started with a report from a passenger on board a low-cost airline flight Ryanair headed for Milan and ready on the runway of the Iberian port. The plane was then searched after the alarm Civil Guard to check whether it was a real danger or a false alarm.

The man who gave thebomb alert he was an Italian and according to what Diario de Ibiza wrote he was “apparently under the influence of alcohol”. After the appropriate checks, the passenger was arrested, thus allowing the flight to restart. Air traffic only resumed around 5pm.

Through their respective profiles on social networks, air traffic controllers confirmed that flights were being diverted to other alternative airports for safety reasons. Several passengers, however, shared their fear and anxiety, particularly about X.