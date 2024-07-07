Deputy reaffirms support for elections during conservative event in SC; former president is barred from running

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) reaffirmed support for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the CPAC Brazil (Action and Conservative Policy Conference), this Saturday (6.Jul.2024).

“If things change from now on, I have 3 options for president in 2026: 1st Jair, 2nd Messias and 3rd Bolsonaro”he said. In his speech, he said there are no substitutes for Bolsonaro – who is barred from running in the next three electoral contests: from 2024 to 2028.

The statements were made during a motivational talk at the event, which was themed “The Butterfly Effect.” The metaphor argues that small events can create big changes. In his speech, Nikolas encouraged those present to commit to the causes defended by the right.

“If you are a conservative without sacrifices, without enemies, everyone loves you, you are not making sacrifices, and without sacrifices it is impossible to achieve your purpose”he said.

Using analogies to the Bible, Nikolas paid tribute to Bolsonaro and broadcast a video of his life story. Moved, the former president hugged him, while the audience sang along in chorus: “I am Brazilian, with great pride, with great love”.

“The only thing I want you to understand here is that President Bolsonaro took a step in his life, said yes to a purpose, and I have no doubt that he made a before and after for our country.”said the deputy.

CPAC BRAZIL

The event is being held this weekend in Balneário Camboriú, on the coast of Santa Catarina. The organization is by ACU (American Conservative Union) and the YAF (Young Americans for Freedom), in partnership with the Conservative Legal Institute.

The standout participant this year is the President of Argentina, Javier Milei (La libertad Avanza, right-wing). The presence was announced on Monday (1st July 2024) by the deputy and event endorser Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), and confirmed by Casa Rosada.