I hate you, or rather no, I love you: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Tuesday 2 April 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, I hate you, actually I love you, a 2021 comedy film directed by Peter Hutchings with Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Damon Daunno, Sakina Jaffrey, Corbin Bernsen . But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Lucy Hutton, an ambitious young woman, is in fierce competition against Joshua Templeton, both vying for a big promotion at the publishing house Bexley & Gamin. Trapped in a shared office, Lucy sets up a fierce competition against Josh, a rivalry that will only grow more complicated due to her attraction to him after an innocent elevator ride turns into something totally unsuitable. to the working environment. But is it love or just another battle in their war to land that coveted job?

I hate you, or rather no, I love you: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of I hate you, or rather no, I love you, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors who took part in the film broadcast on Rai 1:

Lucy Hale

Austin Stowell

Yasha Jackson

Sakina Jaffrey

Corbin Bernsen

Kathryn Boswell

Shona Tucker

Damon Daunno

Sean Cullen

Nance Williamson

Streaming and TV

Where to see I hate you, or rather, I love you live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – Tuesday 2 April 2024 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.