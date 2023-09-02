Julia Risso speaks slowly and clearly. In her voice you can hear the years of training to become a broadcaster.

Although he assures that he always strays from the conversation, he chooses each sentence carefully. She says convinced that she hates the word “inclusion” and that she likes “socializing” more.

Julia was born 28 years ago with a genetic spinal malformation that makes her a “short person,” she says tenderly.

She lives in San Miguel del Monte, about 110 kilometers from the City of Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, where she works as a theater teacher.

The young woman, who defines herself as a “disco activist” (because she is disabled), hosts the podcast “Les otres”, is about to publish an autobiographical fiction book and last April she led a talk at the 47th Buenos Aires International Book Fair to talk about how to break down the social barriers that deepen inequality.

BBC Mundo spoke with her about her life and work.

Are you disabled or do you have a disability?

I used to believe that it was had, but now I believe that it is. Today I am a disabled person. Although there is a kind of very big political correctness in that it should be called “person with a disability”.

I think I am a person who is disabled by society.

I am not the one with the disability. They are disabling me when they put a bathroom in and I don’t go in or the toilet is too high for me. Or when I go to the supermarket and the gondola measures 1.80 meters and the yerba mate that I like is on top of everything.

And society is not only disabling me, but also an elderly person who cannot raise their arms or another who is carrying a child and cannot access something.

And what would you say is the difference between having a disability and being disabled?

The identity. When you decide that you are disabled and you realize that it will accompany you all your life, it becomes a characteristic of you, like many others.

I am a female, I am white, and I am also disabled.

In any case, I think the most difficult thing is for society to understand that the problem is really the rest and it’s not us.

If we get more theoretical, the social model of disability understands that disability is a social construction, it is not an individual issue, it is not a problem that a person has to heal.

It is the environment that has to adapt so that that person can live with the greatest possible autonomy.

Even so, I believe that this conception does not finish discussing the ideology of normality.

Does disability generate fear in society?

It creates danger and fear. I think the first thing people think is that they don’t know what to do.

A 42-year-old woman wrote to me on Instagram to tell me that she was trying to gestate a son or a daughter and the doctor suggested that if she decided to have a baby, she could be at risk of disability. She got really scared.

And I said: “What a way to scare the person who decides to gestate and that the fear is that they have a disability!”.

Then I thought maybe the doctor is right… but then I remembered: my mom had me at 32, she wasn’t more than 40.

Who is at risk of having a disability? And at some point we are all at risk. Perhaps we all get old and when that happens, the body deteriorates.

There are people who suddenly have a disabling disease and end up being wheelchair users. Life has a lot of circumstances that make you go “disca” at some point.

Whoever is afraid of being disabled should not be born, because the human condition is fragile.

There is a fear that that son or daughter will be discriminated against. I think of my dad, who was terrified of being treated badly, of being deceived. Before he made me angry, now I understand what he felt.

My mom had to educate not only me, but also my dad and everyone else to realize that they were raising an autonomous girl.

Are there mandates within disability?

Yes very much. Do not go out at night, do not drink alcohol. There were many people who looked strange. And she would ask me: “Don’t you take medication?”

In 2018, we are dancing with my friends having fun at a gay friendly party, which is supposed to be more open, and a guy came, hugged me and congratulated me because I had gone to dance at that place. She was stunned, petrified.

There I understood that the message was: “I congratulate you because theoretically you should not be here. There is no reason to celebrate.”

There are a lot of party police.

What about desire in a disabled person? Are there also commands there?

I feel that in places of fun, entertainment, where you are going to have a good time, we are always asking for permission.

Accessibility in places of leisure is nil. Having a beer in a bar and having those very high stools… I need a ladder. Imagine a person who uses a wheelchair, the table uses it as a ceiling.

It is not only the physical accessibility, but also the attitudinal.

And with respect to sexual desire, the mandate is to be heterosexual.

Can a disabled person exercise their sexuality?

I like to talk about desire and sexuality at the same time because sexuality is not only understood as people who want to have sex with others or with themselves, but as a multidimensional concept.

It has a lot of sides to it, like how we look, how we dress, and how we choose to present ourselves.

In general, there are comments that it is expected that one does not have that power to choose, of autonomy. And since we don’t have that much representation, there aren’t people with disabilities as clothing models, we don’t see ourselves reflected.

I have no problem saying that I am interested in aesthetics. I like going to the hairdresser’s, putting on makeup every day, being neat. And many people interpret it as meaning that I want to hide the disability. It’s like a mandate.

There are also people with whom you decide to have a sexual-affective bond and believe that they are doing you a favor, as an idea that they are doing good works by having sex with us.

Or there is a look that we are very fragile. I think you have to make a fool of these people a bit.

In the exercise of sexuality there are also things that are perhaps more banal, but that do to our daily life, like what Florencia Santillán, who is also a disco activist, repeats: “Have you ever seen a ‘telo’ (hotel by the hour) with a ramp ?”.

That also marks where people have to be.

What is the “inspirational porn” you mention in your podcast?

It’s a beautiful concept that scares people a lot.

It was mentioned for the first time by Stella Young (1982-2014), who was an Australian activist who gave a TED talk called “I’m not your source of inspiration. Thank you very much” where she says that people objectify another with disabilities without their consent to get motivated.

Basically believing that your life is less miserable [en comparación con la de la persona discapacitada].

Like when they say: “‘I congratulate you because you came out ahead, despite everything.” Or in those images where a person appears with missing legs and below it reads: “And you complain because you are sleepy in the morning.”

Why do you think that person is complaining all day that he has no legs?

I do complain sometimes that I don’t get somewhere because of my height, but I’m not complaining about it all the time because I get bored. I want to complain about something else.

But people need to look at disability cases to feel less bad. And that comes hand in hand with believing that we are suffering all the time and denying our inability.

As in the representation of the disabled in television series or in movies where there are generally two opposites.

One is the renegade who hates everything, grumpy, like the guy in the wheelchair in Sex Education.

I find it very funny because in that series everyone has sex like savages and in the scene -of the boy in the wheelchair- they spend 8 hours sucking each other’s ears.

Why don’t they make the one in the wheelchair have wild sex? That would be visibility.

And at the other extreme is the character of the angel who has no sexual desire.

Society really likes to romanticize disability because it doesn’t want to deal with inequality. And romanticizing is also a way of excluding.

Do we live in an inclusive society?

I hate the word inclusion. I don’t like it because it’s fashionable. What that word actually does is perpetuate that we are outside the system.

If I have to include it is because someone is out. And who runs the system? The one that includes, which is the able-bodied, white, heterosexual, upper-class, Western people. They are the ones that include blacks, homosexuals, transvestites, the disabled, the poor.

So who decides who includes? The one that is always inside and that is always the same.

And normality is not discussed, the fact that there is a standard and that everything else is outside. I’m already here, I don’t want to be included anywhere.

I want everything to change.

What do you want me to change?

The classifications, the hierarchy of people, what people are worth for what they can do in every way.

Today’s world puts us all in one place.

It places the disabled as cheap labor, as assistance, as a medicalized body and as a public body because everyone has an opinion about it, which can do you good or bad.

A little while ago they wrote to me on Tinder and asked me: “Are you a short person?” She gave me tenderness. And I answered: “Yes, short for the nightstand.”

I walk down the street and they bless me for my disability. And I always make the same joke: with so much blessing I have won heaven, I go straight without scale.

Do you think there are modifications?

Yes. There are many more groups to understand each other. There is more talk of ableism, which is the hierarchy of bodies and minds with respect to what they can do, produce, feel or control.

Anti-capacitist measures must be taken because we are subjected to a system that is rooted in the division of those who can and those who cannot, those who have and those who have not.

It will continue to change as long as we are protagonists and there are no people who want to be protagonists around us. There is no need to take the places of others as some do with the word inclusion.

And I also believe that we have to rethink our privileges. I also have to rethink them, because I have a motor disability and I can calmly oppress a blind, deaf or neurodivergent person.

But privileges are not waived or denied, they are shared.

If a non-disabled person approaches a group of disabled people and offers: “How can I help you? I can do this or that.” That is socializing.

Socialize. I do like that word.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!