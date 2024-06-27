The actress talks about her illness and the one that struck her daughter Sadie

The well-known actress Christina Applegate decided to talk about the difficult condition that has affected her 13-year-old daughter, who unfortunately suffers from a very aggressive form of POTS. It is not the first suffering for the family, as the woman also suffers from Multiple Sclerosis.

Christina Applegate and daughter Sadie

Here’s what we discovered about their story.

Christina Applegate and her daughter’s suffering

Christina Applegate she is a famous actress who unfortunately found herself several times fighting the injustices that life has placed along her path. Suffering that not only touched her personally, but the most important person in her life, the Daughter.

Christina Applegate

The girl, who is currently 13 years old, was struck by an illness which in medicine is known as POTS. The small one Sadie therefore suffers from Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndromealso defined as a sort of tachycardia that occurs when the subject is at rest.

The symptoms appear suddenly and involve sudden fainting, widespread chest pain, sweating, tremors and in some cases difficulty breathing. A disabling disease that certainly does not allow this woman to sleep peacefully, perpetually worried about what could happen to her daughter.

The actress’s illness

A mother cannot accept that pain becomes the constant companion in her daughter’s life. The actress, however, is really doing everything for the well being of little Sadie. The girl explained how often her legs do not respond to her commands and how her heart starts beating wildly for no real reason.

Christina Applegate

Although the biggest, however, this is not Christina’s only concern. This one was hit by a bad one in its turn illness, there Multiple sclerosis. The diagnosis came in 2021 when the woman began to complain of a malaise to the leg which over time has become something constant.

However, we are certain of how these two women will be able to face every type of hardship and difficulty with strength because they have the determination and desire to never give up. This is not even when things don’t seem to be going right anymore.