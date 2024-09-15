“I hate Taylor Swift“. Donald Trump attacks head on. The former president of the United States, with a lapidary post on the social Truth, takes aim at the pop superstar. Trump’s words come after Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s opponent in the elections scheduled for November 5.

After the televised debate between the two candidates, which aired Tuesday on ABC, the artist published a post, signed “childless cat lady,” announcing her support for Harris. A venomous signature that recalls the “unhappy childless cat lady” with which Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance had addressed Harris.

Swift will ”pay the price” for expressing her support for Kamala Harris, she had already replied to Trump by ‘vowing revenge’. Today, the new message.