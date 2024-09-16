Last Sunday, the former president and current candidate of the Republican Party to the presidency of the United States, Donald Trump, lashed out at the celebrity of the moment, Taylor Swift.
Through Trump’s social media, the 78-year-old tycoon spoke out against the American star with a message in which he said he detests her.
It was in Truth Social where Trump wrote “I hate Taylor Swift”after the singer announced that she would vote for the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harrisafter the debate last Tuesday.
“I will vote for Harris because she fights for the rights and causes that I believe need a warrior to defend them. I think she is a strong and gifted leader, and I think we can achieve much more in this country if we are guided by calm and not chaos,” said the interpreter of New Romantics.
But that was not all, but Taylor Swift He also showed his support for current Minnesota Governor Walz, who is Kamala Harris’ running mate for vice president.
Speaking about Walz, the songwriter shared that he “has been advocating for LGBTTIQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”
- Haven’t you taken a look around? Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products
- Join our WhatsApp channel and receive more news from MIGRATION
I have a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), with a specialization in Organizational Communication. From an early age, I have felt a deep passion for journalism and radio, which led me to do my professional internship at the City Hall of Culiacán, where I had the privilege of writing and recording notes for a radio news program. Currently, I am part of the team of journalists for the news portal debate.com.mx, where I work as an editor specialized in the migration and travel section. My work focuses especially on reporting on procedures related to obtaining American visas, residency in the United States, and the Mexican passport. In addition, I share information about tourist destinations in Mexico and the world, as well as travel tips covering airlines such as Aeroméxico, Volaris, Mexicana de Aviación, and Viva Aerobús. I also have a long history of writing about entertainment news and controversies in Mexico, America and the United Kingdom, as I focused on the British royal family, particularly Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and wife of Prince William, the next King of England. I have also dedicated myself to writing about police issues, as I have an affinity for addressing sensitive issues with a human approach. Today I am complementing my professional training as a student of the Bachelor of Law at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa.
See more
#hate #Taylor #Swift #Donald #Trump #lashes #popular #singer
Leave a Reply