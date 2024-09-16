Last Sunday, the former president and current candidate of the Republican Party to the presidency of the United States, Donald Trump, lashed out at the celebrity of the moment, Taylor Swift.

Through Trump’s social media, the 78-year-old tycoon spoke out against the American star with a message in which he said he detests her.

It was in Truth Social where Trump wrote “I hate Taylor Swift” after the singer announced that she would vote for the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harrisafter the debate last Tuesday.

“I will vote for Harris because she fights for the rights and causes that I believe need a warrior to defend them. I think she is a strong and gifted leader, and I think we can achieve much more in this country if we are guided by calm and not chaos,” said the interpreter of New Romantics.

But that was not all, but Taylor Swift He also showed his support for current Minnesota Governor Walz, who is Kamala Harris’ running mate for vice president.

Speaking about Walz, the songwriter shared that he “has been advocating for LGBTTIQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”