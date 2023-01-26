I hate summer: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Thursday 26 January 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5, I hate summer, a 2020 film directed by Massimo Venier starring Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. It is the tenth film starring the comedy trio. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti and Giacomo Poretti are three fathers of families living in Milan, very different from each other: Aldo is apparently a hypochondriac slacker who is always home from work due to illness, has three children (of which the eldest, Salvo, is recently tried by the juvenile court for having committed the theft of a moped) and a dog named Brian and is married to Carmen, so in love with him that she overlooks his defects; Giovanni has a wife, Paola, and a teenage daughter, Alessia, both exhausted by his exaggeratedly fussy, critical and boring character, and he is the owner of Storti & sons, a shoe accessories shop inherited from his family; Giacomo is a respectable dentist, totally dedicated to his work, married to Barbara and with a 12-year-old stepson, Ludovico, son of Barbara and her previous partner.

The Baglio, Storti and Poretti families, who don’t know each other, leave to spend their holidays by the sea on an island in southern Italy, probably in Puglia, reaching a rented house facing the beach. Upon arrival, however, the three families discover that, due to an error on the part of the travel agency, they have all rented the same house. They therefore turn to the local Carabinieri marshal, who, to avoid starting a long series of bureaucratic and legal procedures, simply advises them to all live together in the house, dividing the spaces…

I hate summer: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of I Hate Summer, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Aldo Baglio: Aldo Baglio

Giovanni Storti: Giovanni Storti

Giacomo Poretti: Doctor Giacomo Poretti

Lucia Mascino: Barbara Poretti

Carlotta Natoli as Paola Storti

Michele Placido: Marshal

Roberto Citran: Rudi Contrada

Maria Di Biase as Carmen Baglio

Davide Calgaro: Salvo Baglio

Ilary Marzo: Ilary Baglio

Melissa Marzo: Melissa Baglio

Sabrina MartinaAlessia Storti

Edoardo VainoLudovico

Massimo Ranieri: himself

Carlo De Ruggieri: Pirola

Valeria Colombo: Sonia the nurse

Francesco Brandi: Gerolin

Pietro Ragusa: Tuscan traffic policeman

Millie Fortunato Asquini Else

Harald Ottesen Nødtvedt: Helmut

Roberto Giorgi: man at the Tahiti campsite

Emanuel Caserio: doctor

Monica Contini: Mrs. Caracciolo

Streaming and TV

Where to see I hate summer on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 26 January 2023 – at 9.40 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.