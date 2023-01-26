I hate summer: plot, cast and streaming of the movie
Tonight, Thursday 26 January 2023, at 21.40 on Canale 5, I hate summer, a 2020 film directed by Massimo Venier starring Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. It is the tenth film starring the comedy trio. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti and Giacomo Poretti are three fathers of families living in Milan, very different from each other: Aldo is apparently a hypochondriac slacker who is always home from work due to illness, has three children (of which the eldest, Salvo, is recently tried by the juvenile court for having committed the theft of a moped) and a dog named Brian and is married to Carmen, so in love with him that she overlooks his defects; Giovanni has a wife, Paola, and a teenage daughter, Alessia, both exhausted by his exaggeratedly fussy, critical and boring character, and he is the owner of Storti & sons, a shoe accessories shop inherited from his family; Giacomo is a respectable dentist, totally dedicated to his work, married to Barbara and with a 12-year-old stepson, Ludovico, son of Barbara and her previous partner.
The Baglio, Storti and Poretti families, who don’t know each other, leave to spend their holidays by the sea on an island in southern Italy, probably in Puglia, reaching a rented house facing the beach. Upon arrival, however, the three families discover that, due to an error on the part of the travel agency, they have all rented the same house. They therefore turn to the local Carabinieri marshal, who, to avoid starting a long series of bureaucratic and legal procedures, simply advises them to all live together in the house, dividing the spaces…
I hate summer: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of I Hate Summer, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Aldo Baglio: Aldo Baglio
- Giovanni Storti: Giovanni Storti
- Giacomo Poretti: Doctor Giacomo Poretti
- Lucia Mascino: Barbara Poretti
- Carlotta Natoli as Paola Storti
- Michele Placido: Marshal
- Roberto Citran: Rudi Contrada
- Maria Di Biase as Carmen Baglio
- Davide Calgaro: Salvo Baglio
- Ilary Marzo: Ilary Baglio
- Melissa Marzo: Melissa Baglio
- Sabrina MartinaAlessia Storti
- Edoardo VainoLudovico
- Massimo Ranieri: himself
- Carlo De Ruggieri: Pirola
- Valeria Colombo: Sonia the nurse
- Francesco Brandi: Gerolin
- Pietro Ragusa: Tuscan traffic policeman
- Millie Fortunato Asquini Else
- Harald Ottesen Nødtvedt: Helmut
- Roberto Giorgi: man at the Tahiti campsite
- Emanuel Caserio: doctor
- Monica Contini: Mrs. Caracciolo
Streaming and TV
Where to see I hate summer on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 26 January 2023 – at 9.40 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
