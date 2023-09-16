I hate summer: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 16 September 2023, at 9.40 pm on Canale 5, Odio l’estate will be broadcast, a 2020 film directed by Massimo Venier with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo as protagonists. It is the tenth film starring the comic trio. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti and Giacomo Poretti are three family men living in Milan, very different from each other: Aldo is apparently a hypochondriac slacker always home from work due to illness, he has three children (of which the eldest, Salvo, is was recently tried by the juvenile court for having committed the theft of a moped) and a dog named Brian and is married to Carmen, who is so in love with him that she overlooks his defects; Giovanni has a wife, Paola, and a teenage daughter, Alessia, both driven to exhaustion by his exaggeratedly fussy, critical and boring character, and is the owner of Storti & children, a shoe accessories shop inherited from his family; Giacomo is a highly respected dentist, totally dedicated to his work, married to Barbara and with a 12-year-old stepson, Ludovico, son of Barbara and her previous partner.

The Baglio, Storti and Poretti families, who do not know each other, leave to spend their seaside holidays on an island in southern Italy, probably in Puglia, reaching a rented house in front of the beach. Upon arrival, however, the three families discover that, due to an error on the part of the travel agency, they have all rented the same house. They therefore turn to the local Carabinieri marshal, who, to avoid starting a long series of bureaucratic and legal procedures, simply advises them to all live together in the house, sharing the spaces…

I Hate Summer: The cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of I Hate Summer, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Aldo Baglio: Aldo Baglio

Giovanni Storti: Giovanni Storti

Giacomo Poretti: Doctor Giacomo Poretti

Lucia Mascino: Barbara Poretti

Carlotta Natoli: Paola Storti

Michele Placido: Marshal

Roberto Citran: Rudi Contrada

Maria Di Biase: Carmen Baglio

Davide Calgaro: Salvo Baglio

Ilary Marzo: Ilary Baglio

Melissa March: Melissa Baglio

Sabrina Martina: Alessia Storti

Edoardo Vaino: Ludovico

Massimo Ranieri: himself

Carlo De Ruggieri: Pirola

Valeria Colombo: Sonia the nurse

Francesco Brandi: Gerolin

Pietro Ragusa: Tuscan traffic policeman

Millie Fortunato Asquini: Else

Harald Ottesen Nødtvedt: Helmut

Roberto Giorgi: man at the Tahiti campsite

Emanuel Caserio: doctor

Monica Contini: Mrs. Caracciolo

Streaming and TV

Where to see Odio l’estate live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 16 September 2023 – at 9.40 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.