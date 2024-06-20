Canada’s ‘hangover’

We are in Spain, but the echoes of what happened in Canada two weeks ago still seem to resonate in the Mercedes garage. The Brackley team conquered the first pole position and the first podium of the season with George Russell, but saw a victory vanish that during the race had finally seemed within reach. However, the media focused above all on the controversy sparked by some of Lewis Hamilton’s statementswho did not fail to throw some digs at the team for the management of its strategy in relation to that of its sister car.

Across the Channel there has even been talk of a possible ‘plot’ against Hamilton hatched by Mercedes itself and aimed at favoring Russell. Theories that leave the time they find, but which obviously have had a heavy impact on social networks, where the haters poured their hatred against the Brackley team – with which, it is always good to remember, Hamilton won six of his seven world titles – and against Russell himself. Informed of this, the #44 from Stevenage defended his team and his teammate.

Hamilton’s words

“If you look at the years [passati]we have always been a strong team – Hamilton declared to journalists present in Spain – we have always worked very hard together. I think it’s easy to get caught up in emotions. We need support, not negativity. I didn’t even know George was having a fit. George gives his best every weekend and is growing with the team. So you can’t blame him at all.”.

“Naturally there can always be things to improve within the team. And this can be done through discussions, through communication. It is an aspect on which we have worked constantly. But we are all in the same boat. We are all working hard together. I believe this is due to our long-term relationship.”concluded the future Ferrari driver.