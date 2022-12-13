“I hate myself for what I did”: before the Court of Assizes of Busto Arsizio Davide Fontana speaks of the murder of Carol Maltesi, which took place ten months ago, for which the 42-year-old from Rescaldina confessed. “I don’t know why I did it, I wanted to commit suicide,” said the man, who killed her partner and then cut her into pieces and kept her in a freezer for a long time before hiding her remains in a in the middle of the mountains of Valcamonica. The murder took place during the shooting of a sexy video inside the house: the victim was known in the hardcore world as “Charlotte Angie”, she was recording a video in her home on 11 January. Fontana hit her with a hammer in the head and then finished off with a knife. She explained that it took her four days to dismember her body, before putting it in the freezer she tried to burn it in the barbecue of a b & b in the woods of Valcuvia, in the province of Varese.

When the investigators found the bag with the victim’s remains, recognized through the various tattoos he had on his body – and which Fontana had tried to “scrape” off – the man said: “I wanted to go there, say that those remains were his own, go home and commit suicide. I hate myself for what I did.” The killer and the victim had met in 2020, to be with Maltesi Fontana had left his wife. During the last hearings, Fontana’s wife herself, then the father of Carol’s son (who was his partner until 2019), and the victim’s last boyfriend were heard. Maltesi’s father had published a Facebook post against the killer: “Why didn’t you hit on me piece of m…? I’ll wait for you when you get out of prison, even after 30 years, otherwise I or one of my young friends who hate you like me will fix you. Better rot in solitary confinement, or go die there one day” at the hands of “true criminals who have a code of respect for women and children before they meet me”.