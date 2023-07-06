When the Genoa bridge collapsed in‘August 2018 we witnessed a‘incredible response from civil society, local associations, administrative bodies, businesses and the government to rebuild the‘operates in the shortest possible time, a crucial transit for the locals, for many workers and for millions of travelers every year.

With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Italian people, and with it all public health, put aside resistance, years of trade union struggles, claims and a general and widespread social discontent to embrace the most significant treatment and assistance since the Second World War, combining ingenuity, competence and experience with a pinch of creativity, in the face of an exponential number of infections and sick people.

Finally, immediately after the‘flood that quest‘year hit the‘Emilia Romagna has set in motion an extraordinary chain of solidarity that held together the government and the opposition, at national and local level, as well as thousands of volunteers ready to shovel the mud and clean up the rubble from the streets and houses.

Our country, for the past half century or more, has been able to rebuild but cannot build without the need, at some point, to have to rebuild from scratch. He knows how to react but he doesn’t know how to prevent. Demonstrate a‘exceptional ability to react in the face of what we define “emergencies” (although very often they are not and it is wrong to define them as such since these are now recurring events) but more and more rarely knows how to plan in‘unique interest of the common good.

We are the world champions of resilience, resistance, adaptability.

We love heroes and, thanks to the tendency of the media to sanctify them, we very quickly identify and recognize the pro-tempore saviors in the angels of the mud, in the health workers, in the unskilled workers, in the workers, in the volunteers of this or that tragedy, but let us even faster to forget about them completely, then abandoning them to themselves. To their sad fate as loners.

We are the country of the here, now and now, of‘exaltation of‘enterprise only if declined in the present, of large recovery and rescue operations from a state of catastrophe. But we don’t know how to live in everyday life, in normality.

Sometimes – and it’s sad to think about it, even worse having to write it – it almost seems like these “emergencies” serve to feed a system that is always and only based on treatment, and almost never on prevention.

Which made, for the‘Italy and for Italians, it is absolutely normal to live in this condition of perennial structural precariousness, from all points of view, in all areas, for all categories, minorities included.

What would make us Italians a better people would instead be less taste for the‘heroism and greater common responsibility aimed at construction, planning, prevention. Nothing unimaginable.

Instead of praising doctors, called heroes without ever understanding what heroics they had accomplished during the pandemic, we should have investigated and resolved the reasons why – only partially understandably – we found ourselves so unprepared.

And so, rather than further trampling on their dignity with fine words, buy them and set aside new oxygen, create new intensive care units, expand public spending and hire doctors and nurses, even in the emergency departments, rethink and strengthen the network of doctors base, build a public health chain from scratch mindful of what happened.

What hit us so hard could serve as a lesson once and for all why it is not possible to apply all‘hospital the same techniques of reorganization and rationalization of a‘private company: downsizing, out-sourcing and the just in time logic which aims to eliminate dead times and non-directly productive spaces by eliminating stocks and saturating each segment of the production cycle.

But no: in the period between 2010 and 2019, over 37 billion euros were stolen from public health, and nothing has changed precisely because all our attention and public investment thresholds are solely concentrated on‘now and immediately, on‘emergency, on‘mistaken belief that what does not happen every day is a‘anomaly by definition.

The same discourse could be applied to infrastructures (Genoa bridge, and there c‘the management of a private individual was also involved) and the safety of our territory (flood in Emilia-Romagna), but the music is always the same.

Responsibility – it goes without saying – is undoubtedly attributable to “first decision makers”, those who have depleted public resources and prepared the field for heroes to become necessary.

But a‘another slice of responsibility derives from our inability to react to this inertia, proposing as an alternative to celebrations for the symbols of reconstruction (be they bridges, roads, hospitals) the values ​​of planning, prevention, construction.