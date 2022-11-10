I hammered, ‘you broke my heart’: striking viral video of the defender’s party

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
AUTO PLAY
Screenshots TikTok Monicamorales
Excited, he sang a wounded cry. ‘Was he talking to Shakira?’ It is the doubt they have in networks.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 10, 2022, 10:03 AM
Gerard Hammered lived this week his last party with the Barcelona, in the agonizing 2-1 victory against Osasuna. Although the player thought he had minutes, he was sent off despite being a substitute.
Even so, the emotions in his environment, for different reasons, are still on the surface.
This week it became known that after months of negotiations, her two children, Milan and Sasha, will finally live with Shakira in Miami.
Likewise, his words were echoed in a chat with the ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos.
Now, the greatest attention is being paid to a video published on social networks in which he is seen partying and singing loudly. “You broke my heart!”from the song ‘Corazón’, by Maluma and Nego do Borel.
The question from netizens is just one: ‘Was he singing to Shakira?’.
(You can read: Was it because of Shakira? Piqué confirms the reasons for his unexpected retirement from football).
‘You broke my heart!’
In the recording, shared by a young Spanish woman who coincided with Piqué at a party, the now former Barcelona player is seen singing the song in question out loud.
Although the date of the original video is unknown, the lyrics of the song continue to arouse suspicion in networks, as some see it as an expressive song of his possible love situation with Shakira.
More news
SPORTS
November 10, 2022, 10:03 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#hammered #broke #heart #striking #viral #video #defenders #party
Leave a Reply