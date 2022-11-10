I hammered, ‘you broke my heart’: striking viral video of the defender’s party

Gerard Hammered lived this week his last party with the Barcelona, in the agonizing 2-1 victory against Osasuna. Although the player thought he had minutes, he was sent off despite being a substitute.

Even so, the emotions in his environment, for different reasons, are still on the surface.

This week it became known that after months of negotiations, her two children, Milan and Sasha, will finally live with Shakira in Miami.

Likewise, his words were echoed in a chat with the ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos.

Now, the greatest attention is being paid to a video published on social networks in which he is seen partying and singing loudly. “You broke my heart!”from the song ‘Corazón’, by Maluma and Nego do Borel.

The question from netizens is just one: ‘Was he singing to Shakira?’.

‘You broke my heart!’

The former couple reached an agreement on the custody of Sasha and Milan. Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique – @shakira

In the recording, shared by a young Spanish woman who coincided with Piqué at a party, the now former Barcelona player is seen singing the song in question out loud.

Although the date of the original video is unknown, the lyrics of the song continue to arouse suspicion in networks, as some see it as an expressive song of his possible love situation with Shakira.

