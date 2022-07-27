Gerard Hammered returned to live an odyssey in the United States. In their third game of the US tour, Barcelona drew 2-2 in a friendly against Juventus in Dallas (Texas) with goals from Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé and Italian Moise Kean.

Piqué, meanwhile, started as a substitute. But he just walked in was the victim of a wave of whistles and jeers from the public. All, amid cries of ‘Shakira!’ of the fans who witnessed the match.

‘Shakira! Shakira!’

File photo of Shakira during the launch of her perfume “Dance”, in 2016.

Dembélé put Barcelona ahead twice with spectacular individual actions in the 34th and 40th minutes, while Kean scored for Juventus in the 39th and 52nd minutes in a match played in intense heat at the Cotton Bowl stadium.

Xavi Hernández once again lined up his star signing, Robert Lewandowski, but the Pole was not very active and still does not open his locker with the Barça team. After defeating Inter Miami (6-0) and Real Madrid (1-0) in the last week, the

Barcelona will close its preseason stage in the United States on Saturday at the stadium of the New York Red Bulls of the MLS.

This Tuesday, Xavi reserved Pedri and the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo, for rest, while Juventus could not count on the Frenchman Paul Pogba, recently returned from Manchester United, due to a problem in his right knee.

Gerard Piqué, the club’s central defender, started as a substitute. Then, about the 62nd minute, he entered the field. Since he touched the ball he was whistled and booed, just like in the previous match against Real Madrid, in Las Vegas..

Apparently, the general rejection responds to the discomfort of some North Americans due to their separation from Shakira and the alleged infidelity that would have occurred.

(Don’t stop reading: Nairo Quintana, like foam, tremendous rise in the UCI ladder).

Catalan victory

Xavi celebrates Barcelona’s goal.

Despite the strong heat (38ºC at the start), Barcelona put on strong pressure from the start with an attacking trio formed this time by Lewandowski, Dembélé and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Less assisted by his teammates than in the classic against Madrid, Lewandowski barely had a couple of chances in the 62 minutes he remained on the court. The Polish striker, Barcelona’s star signing of the season, narrowly missed a strong shot from outside the area in the first half and a header over the crossbar in the second.

When overcoming the rival pressure, Juventus easily reached the rival area, especially in actions directed by the Argentine Ángel di María. Xavi decided to retouch his team soon and, with only half an hour of play, took advantage of the hydration break to relieve Sergi Roberto for Sergiño Dest. Only four minutes later came Dembélé’s first goal. Starting from the right flank, the Frenchman cut back Alex Sandro twice until he settled the ball on his right leg and shot Szczesny. The winger, recently renewed by Barcelona, ​​celebrated his goal by making the sleeping gesture with his hands that Stephen Curry (Warriors) popularized in the last NBA Finals. “He is a different, special player,” said Xavi Hernández about Dembélé, who was his great supporter so that he would remain at Barcelona.

“It gives us a lot with the way we have to play”, he stressed. “He has to be more consistent, score more goals and give more assists, something that he already improved last season.”

More news

SPORTS