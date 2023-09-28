Maybe many don’t know this, but Akiba Gamers (and before that Gundam Wing Zero / Gundam Core) was born precisely because I was an assiduous consumer of paper magazines, mainly gaming themed, above all PSM And PSMania 2.0which I followed until generation PS2 — that is, until I set foot on the internet and cultivated the possibility of crossing over to the other side of the fence.

At the time there were few sites on video games and magazines were still the most popular, and I had the opportunity to start “working” dedicating myself to anime and manga, with the creation of thematic sites, textual content and extras for various sites dedicated to most disparate series (from Berserk to Gundam, from Saint Seiya to Ranma, from She, the Ultimate Weapon to Keroro Gunso). In my heart everything I created was inspired by PSMto the experience and irony of the editors, to the way they reviewed the games (I wanted to have the vote based on 5 precisely to pay homage to them), from the idea of ​​the mascot (which I adopted for Gundam Core) to that of the “smart bombs”, ancestors of those that became known online as memes.

And I don’t think I’m the only one: my generation is the daughter of PSM and his splendid work at the time PSXand I could only rejoice at the news that part of the original editorial team will be the protagonists of this renewed edition, to have the awareness that there will still be someone who it will hit hard on the carbonara and will make fun Luca Carta.

However, the idea of ​​“take back the territory” now in the hands of new generations that they themselves have inspired and shaped for more than twenty years ago sounds almost like a stab in the back, especially with that provocation of “honest reviews” which arrive months after the release of the games when everyone has already digested and metabolised the title in question and public opinion has consolidated. “Honest” because, then, what is there to insinuate? Publishers don’t pay for reviews, they barely send you a review code in time to talk about it close to or immediately after release. But I know, it’s been written just to get attention, to provoke and make people talk about themselves. And the objective was fully achieved. I forgive them.

Personally I like to hope that this new PSM mainly revolve around nostalgia and self-referentialitywhich talks about old, forgotten titles or which compares, for example, i Resident Evil of the first PlayStation with their respective remakes, to understand if they managed to convey the same sensations as back then, focusing the already announced retrospective on comparison and more refined anecdotes, in the way that only those who worked in the sector many years ago could tell. Or instead talk about which titles from past generations of PlayStation have aged better than others, which deserve a remake or all the revival operations that ended badly, for one reason or another. Maybe with a column dedicated to the collectors’ market with a ranking of the classics PSX more expensive and difficult to find, or of all those things that at the time of the old PSM could only be dreamed of and which over time have become reality: from graphics that can no longer be distinguished from CGI to the two portable consoles of Sony, from the possibility of playing with people from all over the world from your own home, to the still immature virtual reality. Discuss all that PSM had predicted twenty years ago and that has become history over the years: I still remember the comic by Chibi-chan who played with a wireless controller similar to the DualShock 4which at the time was something unthinkable and futuristic.

Why, then, not involve the generation that grew up with PSM, in my opinion the main target of this new edition? Each issue could host a pen from digital publications who can have their say on a topic they are particularly knowledgeable about. Or the editorial staff could establish a debate with colleagues from a media different from their own (web editors, content creators, streamers), which can compare the past and future of publishing and gaming. Why not draw from the history of PSM to tell the readers how things worked back then and how have they changed nowadays? Of what events like once were like E3 And Tokyo Game Show compared to today, of how it has changed PlayStation compared to twenty-five years agowhich things do we miss and which are we extremely happy with?

I wouldn’t want that PSM anachronistically presented itself as an alternative to information on the web, rather as a tribute to all those who grew up with this magazine, who truly believed that the job of editor for a video game magazine was the best in the world, even at the cost of carrying it forward as a hobby rather than a job real. If the “old guard” still has something to teach the “new generation” it can still demonstrate it without making war on them, but by giving them timeless volumes to keep in the library next to the dear old ones. Codex Bibles.

These are my hopes for the return of the magazine to the blessed printed paper, a media that in terms of content should take inspiration more from books and essays than from the modern and “instant” counterparts on the web. Then it’s okay, let’s spend these ten euros, as long as there are stickers and a poster, like the good old days. Who knows what the return of PSM you really don’t have any nice surprises in store for us. If you want to know more, I’ll refer you to the Spree site.