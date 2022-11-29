Cristina McKnight was one healthy 27-year-old woman: he was fit, ate well, followed a regular lifestyle. Then one day she started to have ailments that she always minimized, until her husband practically forced her to go to the doctor. She has been continuing to ignore 4 thyroid cancer symptoms that no one should ever underestimate.

She was 27 when diagnosed with one thyroid neoplasm. She is 35 today and luckily she is fine, but she could have risked not being here with her family anymore if she had continued to ignore those symptoms that have not given her peace for some time.

She only realized what was happening when her husband, Matthew McKnightpractically forced her to go to a doctor, who discovered that the woman had thyroid cancer, despite being young, fit and in excellent health.

Cristina McKnight thought those symptoms were a sign of stress, as she’d gotten a big promotion at work. But his chronic fatigue, dry skin, brittle hair and thatobfuscation that he always felt in his mind were the signs of a pathology.

The woman from Oklahoma City, in the United States of America, never would have thought she was afflicted with bad luck . He ate healthy, he did crossfit, had just run a half marathon and no one in the family had ever had anything like this. That’s why she just thought she was stressed.

Her husband started to notice that she was too tired, that she no longer liked going to the gym, her greatest passion. She couldn’t do things like she used to and she had to work on Sundays to make up for lost time.

My husband knew something was wrong and made me book a doctor’s appointment, which I canceled twice because I had too much to do. I finally went to the doctor to mostly appease him. Thankfully my doctor recognized my symptoms as he had recently diagnosed others with thyroid cancer.

After a thyroidectomy and other treatments, today she is better, even if the story has marked her deeply.