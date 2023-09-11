The dancer and professor of the Amici di Maria De Filippi school, Raimondo Todaro, talks about the two malignant tumors that he had to face, but also of the alleged crisis with his partner Francesca Tocca. The occasion is a recent interview in Silvia Toffanin’s TV show, Verissimo, during which she spoke from the heart.

Let’s start with the alleged crisis with Francesca Tocca, which spread across all social media and crime newspapers in the summer. He denies everything and tells what happened.

Everything is fine. We are naughty. We love each other so much, as in all couples there are ups and downs. This summer we had an argument at a restaurant. Since Francesca is very impulsive, she got up to clear her head and the next day they said we had an argument. But all the couples in the world argue. What if I’m jealous of her? She never gave me the chance to be. If she gives me the chance, I’m very jealous, I’m Sicilian.

Raimondo Todaro also talks about his father Alfio:

I was about 13 when he got sick. And it was bad, bad, bad, bad. For about ten years it was as if I no longer had a dad. He was very ill, in and out of hospitals. He had reached the point of weighing less than 50 kilos. He was another person. Then, fortunately, this illness that tormented him so much calmed down and I found my dad again. Today he is almost 100 kilos and I am happy to see him with a belly, because I know he is fine.

Raimondo Todaro and the malignant tumors he had to face

The dancer had some health problems in 2020:

It all started from appendicitis. They take me to the operating room. The surgery lasted 4 hours, because the appendix had pierced a piece of intestine, so they had to cut a piece of intestine and sew it back up. From there, I did some routine checks. I received a phone call as I was entering the rehearsal room with Lorella (Cuccarini, ed.) and with Teacher Celentano. They tell me: “There are two malignant tumors, you need to operate immediately.”

Todaro underwent surgery during the period in which he was among the Amici professors, two operations just a few months apart.