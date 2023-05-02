USA.- A single mother is raising premature twins aloneafter conceiving with sperm from a stranger she met on Facebook.

The mother, named Sarah Mangat, 34, lives in Toronto and she had been single for almost 8 yearsso she decided to embark on solo motherhood in July 2020.

The former HR business partner had planned to use a sperm bank, but felt that the process was “too impersonal,” so he created a Facebook group for sperm donors.

“Of course I was a little wary of meeting someone online.Sarah told The Sun.

Made sure to meet the man in a public place and then they got along very well, he knew that he was the one to be her donor.

Elora and Addison were premature babies / Photo: SWNS

“In fact, we became very good friends because he was with me through all my fertility problems.Sarah mentioned.

Sarah underwent 14 months of fertility testing at the Victory Reproductive Health Fertility Clinic in Ontario, where her cycle was medically monitored.

The right time came and he used the stranger’s sperm and was shocked to discover that she had not only gotten pregnant on the first try, but was expecting twins.

Sarah had a difficult pregnancy and told her that her short cervix could cause premature labor or miscarriage.

Doctors performed a cervical suture to prevent it from opening too soon, but the procedure failed after two weeks and Sarah went into preterm labor in April 2022.

Their named daughters, Elora and Addison, currently one year old, were born on April 30, 2022 at 27 weeks’ gestation at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto.

The twins had health problems, including brain hemorrhage, heart defects, jaundice and infections. Elora spent 70 days in the hospital and Addison was hospitalized for 79 days, until they were finally able to go home.

Sarah mentioned that she doesn’t regret her decision. and said that he had previously tried all the dating apps.