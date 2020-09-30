Gray parrots (gray) are distinguished by their intelligence and ingenuity, therefore they easily adopt from people both good and far from the most useful qualities: to stand, for example, on a nix, call the police with heart-rending screams, and also swear dirty.

It was with one such case that the administration of the zoo in Lincolnshire in the east of England faced: five arrogant birds learned to swear obscenely and insulted visitors in chorus, writes The Guardian.

Gray parrots named Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie got into the zoo only in August, but quickly mastered cursing and began to insult and turn on each other.

“We are not used to foul-mouthed parrots, but so that five at once – this is our first time “, – admitted the executive director of the zoo Steve Nichols.

According to Nichols, at first, their swearing made people laugh. Having caught this, the birds themselves began to laugh when they heard swear words.

As a result, the situation in the zoo began to repeat itself: one parrot swears, and everyone laughs, and this turns him on even more. Then the baton is intercepted by the next one, and the stream of abuse and laughter flows just like in some eatery or a cheap entertainment club.

When, at the end of the quarantine, the birds were released from the cage, they swore at one of the visitors after 20 minutes.

Then similar situations began to recur, and the most selective abuse for some reason went to young girls.

“Our visitors find it all very funny and we haven’t had a single complaint. When a parrot sends you to hell, it really sounds very funny.shno, – the director admits, – but on weekends children’s excursions come to us, and we had to do something about it“.

As a result, it was decided to separate the foul-mouthed parrots and add them to more polite fellow-grays, who would teach them the normal language of gray parrots.

After that, the re-educated parrots were moved to different ends of the zoo so that they would not provoke each other into stupidity, and so far dirty curses are not spread over the zoo.

But parrots are smart birds, and if something goes wrong, the outcome of “re-education” can be very disastrous.

“I hope they learn other words there, but if these parrots teach the others to swear words, then we get 250 swearing birds. I don’t know what we’ll do about it ”, Nichols laments.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that in Brazil, in the training camp of the women’s national team near Rio de Janeiro, during a bilateral match, a huge parrot sat on the head of defender Bruna Benitez, and the fight had to be suspended.

