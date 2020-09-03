Vladimir Terentyevich Kuts is a man of unique destiny. During the war years, he had a chance to fight in the ranks of both the American and Soviet armies. Out of fascist captivity, a boy from Ukraine ended up in the 4th American Infantry Division, and at the very end of the war he joined the 5th Airborne Division of the Red Army. On the eve of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Vladimir Terentyevich shared with Izvestia the story of his life.

– How did the war start for you?

– When the war started, we lived in Ukraine. We found ourselves in the occupation. The worst thing at that time was the acute shortage of food. We did not have a vegetable garden – we were not collective farmers, my father was arrested in 1937 on false charges, and we were greatly helped around the country before the war. We were literally dying of hunger. I regularly went to the forest to get wood for the stove. Once I saw Soviet leaflets there. I took them and brought them home. They were found by local policemen. At the age of 14, I was sent to Germany.

– For forced labor, as an ostarbeiter?

– Yes, you can say that. First I ended up at a transit point at the border. One stream of people was transported to Germany, and the other was returned back. I see someone’s leg was torn off, someone is completely sick. I realized that death awaits me in Germany. I ran back, returned to my family, but they quickly found me. The policemen threatened that if I did not obey, the whole family would be sent to a concentration camp. I drove back to Germany. At first I was on the hardest construction work. The conditions were terrible. Just for helping a friend, they could be sent to a concentration camp.

Sending Soviet citizens from the occupied territories to forced labor in Germany Photo: TASS

At the age of 14, I still could not work as an adult. All office work was done by our people. At some point, they took pity on me. I was sent to work for the Bauer (to the peasant – Izvestia). His name was Anton Starts.

– How did you work for him?

– Everyone had their own household: cows, pigs, fields. I worked from dawn to night. Anton occasionally helped me, as he saw that I had serious health problems. At first, the Elder’s family treated me with prejudice. They were seriously surprised to learn that I am literate and even understand German. Nazi propaganda told about Russians in a very different way. Soon they even began to put me at a common table.

There was a school near my master’s estate. I often watched how Hitler Youth schoolchildren marched and chanted Nazi slogans, worshiped Hitler.

– Did they believe in the victory of the Third Reich?

– Still would. In the beginning, they almost threw stones at me, called me a “Russian pig”. This mood and firm convictions in the future triumph of the Reich were not only among children. When I was driven to Germany in 1942, the Germans were convinced that they would take Moscow and win, that all of Europe and the USSR would work for Hitler.

When the Germans were shaken at Stalingrad, their mood changed dramatically. Quiet. Their morale was broken. The children stopped their bullying. The elder’s sister and father began to treat me better.

Stalingrad battle Photo: TASS / Wolf Halperin

I figured out a way for me to keep abreast of what was happening at the front. When the Bauer family went to church, I would find the Soviet wave on their receiver and listen to the state of affairs at the front.

– How did you join the Americans?

– The Americans bombed large cities with their “flying fortresses”, fires were visible from everywhere. When I learned that they were approaching our village, I went to meet them. I knew that the Germans were preparing an ambush and wanted to warn the allies. In the American reconnaissance detachment, no one spoke German, so they could not understand me for a long time. Then an interpreter was found, and I showed on the map where the ambush would be. Then there was a guy with me with whom I spoke in Polish. Americans were amazed that I know so many languages.

Suddenly I was offered to join the American army. I was very surprised. Neither age nor my appearance said that I was fit for a soldier. I remember well that at that time I was on wooden soles and in trousers tied with a rope — a completely unsuitable sight for a military man.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexander Ustinov

My future was decided swiftly. I had dinner at home with the Bauer family. An American soldier came in and called me. I got up and didn’t really have time to say goodbye. I told the elders that I was going to fight. If I could do such hard work, then it will work out.

They gave me a uniform, put me on a jeep, showed me how to shoot. This is how I became an American soldier. I served in the reconnaissance unit of the 4th Infantry Division, of which I am an honorary veteran. This is one of the divisions that landed in Normandy.

– What was life like in the American army?

– We had one box of ammunition and food. There was no time to go to the rear. We had to push back the Germans. There was a lot of food – both chocolate and canned food. Sometimes I even managed to eat hot canned food, but I was embarrassed to take a lot from the common box. I lived with the feeling that these people had already helped me out.

We were the vanguard of the army, so we had the right to choose where to camp. So we ended up in a two-story mansion, from where the Nazi owners hurriedly left. There we came across a group of French girls who were working on a local farm. One of the girls was refugee Jeanette. Her entire family was sent to a concentration camp, and she managed to avoid death.

We fed the girls and gave them decent clothes from the master’s wardrobe. Then I had to fight Jeanette against the claims of a tipsy American corporal. We were left alone with her. This girl left an extremely strong impression on my soul. Many years later, in France, I tried to find her, questioned those who had also been taken to Germany. Unsuccessfully. I didn’t know anything about her then, and I don’t know now.

Photo: TASS

– Have you ever encountered ROA soldiers, other compatriots who went over to the side of the enemy?

– In the south of Germany their division surrendered to us. The Vlasovites did not know what to do – they simply laid down their arms and continued to stand in formation.

These people left a mixed impression on me. On the one hand, a feeling of deep rejection, on the other, I felt sorry for them. I understood that they could not return to their homeland.

Of course, I compared their situation with mine. I was also a slave in Germany, but I didn’t go to fight against my own people. I consider their act to be treason, but I do not think that they hated Russia. They were in the hardest conditions in captivity. I think that many of them put on enemy uniforms in order to escape to the Soviet troops from the Germans, but almost no one succeeded.

– What did you remember the most when you left Germany?

– I have seen many former concentration camp prisoners. It was a terrible sight. Imagine walking a thin man in this striped robe. I always remembered that I could have ended up there. Concentration camps are a terrible, unthinkable invention of Hitler.

Female prisoners doing forced labor in a Nazi concentration camp Photo: TASS

We walked east, and saw a broken, bombed Germany. The cities were so destroyed that it was not even possible to pass through them on tanks. Of course, I sympathized with these people. Many times I saw people living in basements, children crawling out of there. Their houses were destroyed, there is nothing to eat. I did not always understand why the Allies needed to bomb the cities that did not have factories or other important facilities for the war.

– How were you received on the Soviet side?

– We ended up in Austria. We went out to the river Ens, which was the demarcation line. The Americans handed me over to Soviet troops, and I went to counterintelligence.

Nikolai Ivanovich Shvarev, under whom I served after joining our troops, played a big role in my life. If not for Shvarev, I would have been sent to the camps. Why he treated me that way, I don’t know. He was just a good man. I was still a little old, I took pity. He understood how much I had gone through at such a young age.

– How was your life after the war?

– I returned home to Ukraine. There the “organs” took care of me. No one reckoned with the fact that we were forcibly hijacked in childhood, that many of us died. “You worked for Hitler,” and that’s it. Of course, I was horrified to hear that, but I could not help it. Compared to what I experienced, this was not so significant. Shvarev found me in an amazing way. His regiment happened to be near my village. He saved me from further problems.

In 1945, his father was released. Before the war, he was engaged in the construction of bridges – in Dnepropetrovsk, Kashira, Krasnoyarsk. But in 1937 he was arrested on charges of anti-Sovietism. After his release, he remained to live in Norilsk, where he was serving time. I decided to go to him, but this required money and documents. Shvarev helped me with my passport. Then there was a long and dangerous journey. From Dudinka to Norilsk I went in a carriage with vegetables. I almost froze there.

Soviet troops at the Reichstag Photo: TASS / Oleg Knorring

Father did not know that I would come. The mail went on for months, and only when I was there, the letters sent by me on my return from Europe began to come to him.

Lake. Sixth barrack, sixth room. I’m knocking. I went in, my father did not recognize me. Thinks that this is my older brother. Then I realized who I was. Holds pants with one hand, hugs with the other. This moment is beyond words, of course. We haven’t seen each other for nine years.

I decided to finish school there, became the Norilsk champion in boxing, the champion of the Krasnoyarsk Territory in swimming. I was personally coached by Valery Bure (Soviet water polo player and swimming coach, the grandfather of hockey players Pavel and Valery Bure – Izvestia). In Norilsk, I worked for some time as the head of the telephone exchange of the plant.

I received a degree in electrical engineering, then defended my Ph.D. He was engaged in science, wrote many articles, but his health became worse – the consequences of a concussion affected. M I was not offered to go to the Ministry of Non-Ferrous Metallurgy, then I worked as an authorized representative of the Council of Ministers of the USSR, supervising objects of paramount state importance. In my work, I went from an electrician to a chief power engineer. I have always enjoyed my work.

– You haven’t talked about your service in the American army for a long time?

– Until the end of the 1980s. I opened up when I was in the hospital. It was scary that I would die and no one would know. After being discharged, I immediately went to the KGB. I was lucky that it was already a different time. Not only did they not jail me, but they also let go of America so that I could meet with my colleagues. I also visited Germany in the family of Anton Starts … I consider them practically my relatives. If Elder had not taken me out of the camp, I would have died. I was frail, dead and useless, but he took me. It saved my life.

It’s scary to think that 75 years have passed since that time. After that, there were many other events in my life, but I was truly proud of my country after the war. There were the hardest years, but each of them became noticeably better.