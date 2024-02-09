“There's no shame in asking for help.” Sangiovanni and his revelation about his mental conditions

Saint John he was the first to go on stage at the Ariston for the fourth evening of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival. He performed with Aitana with a mix of two of her songs, Farfalle and Mariposas.

The success of the competing artist came thanks to Maria De Filippi's program, Friends year 2021. But do you know that Sangiovanni faced a difficult moment in his life? He revealed it himself during a touching speech at Hyenas.

Before approaching music, which he discovered thanks to Madame's influence, the singer faced several difficulties: marginalization and outbursts of anger. But then his life changed, despite being faced with other difficult challenges. After participating in Amici, Sangiovanni began to suffer from anxieties and paranoia, due to the pressure and expectations of success. His mental health suffered, but he later realized how important it is to get help and deal with his condition. His touching words:

Talking about yourself isn't easy. It can be painful. But therapy is like the gym: you have to do it often and feel the fatigue, the sweat, the sore muscles. I got to my bottom and accepted the suffering that brought me there. And, even though I am privileged, I know that there will still be times when I will suffer. But I stopped being ashamed of it because I understood that in every form of pain there is always a form of dignity.

An important lesson for his audience. Sangiovanni wanted to send a message to all those people listening, telling them not to be ashamed and to ask for help. Because it is essential to accept our fears and allow someone to listen to us and help us overcome them with courage.

Sangiovanni participates in the Sanremo Festival with the song Finish me. A text which, precisely, is dedicated to all those people who struggle to move forward and who feel pain in doing so.