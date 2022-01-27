Destiny has put in its path a loving woman who not only saved her, but changed her life: the story of Ducky

Ducky she is a kitten who was saved from death by a special angel who found himself on her path.

Nicole Toney he was on his way home during his lunch break when he noticed something on the edge of a bridge. Only when she got closer did she realize that it was a cat.

The little animal was balanced on the edge of that bridge and he was in danger of falling into the void.

He had gotten past the point, realizing that this was indeed a cat in danger. So, Nicole Toney didn’t think twice about it come back to help the one who later understood to be a kitten. The woman said:

I was almost nauseous and was very nervous because I was afraid that the kitten was no longer there when I arrived at my destination.

The rescue of Ducky

Fortunately, the cat was still there. For fear of frightening her and causing her to fall, Nicole pulled up her car a long way from where she was standing and slowly approached on foot.

I approached very slowly, despite suffering from vertigo and afraid that he might jump off. At one point, luckily, I was able to grab her in the back of her neck, just like cat moms do.

The entire rescue was filmed in a video, then posted on the Tik Tok platform and became viral all over the world.

Once Ducky was brought to his home, safely, Nicole phoned his husband to tell him what happened. The man, who was moved by how fate allowed his wife to save a small animal, immediately agreed with her. The sweet kitten would do part of their life.

The couple had recently lost a cat named Mabel and even if there are those who do not believe in fate, Ducky does looks like in a truly incredible way.