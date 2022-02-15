After nine months of anxious waiting, little Alma Futura has finally come into the world: Levante’s words of love in a sweet post

In September she opened her heart and wrote a beautiful letter to announce to the world that she was pregnant. Then in January she wrote another, while she was in the ninth month of pregnancy. Today, that little Alma Futura has finally come into the world, Levant he wrote one more, very sweet, dedicated to his newborn daughter. An immense joy for the Sicilian singer.

Credit: levanteofficial – Instagram

Levante’s 2021 had not started at all in the best way in the world, especially for a singer. Problems with the vocal cords and throat they had undermined his tour, but luckily then everything was resolved and Italy was able to appreciate the voice and vitality of one of the most loved performers.

But in June a small light came on. Levante got pregnant and spent the summer with one happiness on him that he had never felt in his life.

There letter written in September, accompanying some splendid photos published on Instagram, gives a very good idea of ​​how the news was received by her and her partner Pietro Palumbo. “When you come to the light I will give you the world“, Levante had written.

A month ago, however, always on social media, the singer talked about her motherhood as a great gift. A gift absolutely unexpected. She didn’t feel the need to have a baby, but from the moment she found out she was pregnant, her vision of her future didn’t change that much. She has only begun to think that that future, with the creature on the way, would only be enriched.

Levante has become a mother

Credit: levanteofficial – Instagram

Last February 13, after 9 months of waiting, the baby has finally come into the world. As usual, Levante has chosen social media for the announcement and to express the million emotions experienced in these days.

The letter written to the little girl Alma Futurais a concentrate of absolute love and there is no shortage of thanks to those who have been close to her in this period.

Credit: levanteofficial – Instagram