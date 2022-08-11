In New York the missing dog finds the owner again thanks to a homeless who knows what it means to live on the street and does everything to help that poor puppy who has lost his way home. After escaping from a groomer’s salon on the Upper East Side, he literally lost track of himself.

He wandered the streets of New York for two days, the dog named Nori that many had started looking in the neighborhood of the Big Apple, after it had been plastered with leaflets in the hope of finding the 3-year-old puppy.

As the reporter said Jenna DeAngelis of CBS2, the finding of the puppy and its reunion with its human mother, after the escape from the salon of a groomer, were possible thanks to a homeless man, who however did not want to reveal his personal details.

Diane Leighton he had posted flyers all over the neighborhood after the dog was at the “D is for Doggy” groomer on 84th Street.

They say, I’m sorry, I know you will be angry, but your dog slipped out, we lost him, we are looking for him. I could never have seen my life without him, so I would have done whatever it took to find him.

48 hours later a homeless man called her: he had found Nori, he had recognized her photo on flyers. The woman and boy joined him at East Harlem’s Thomas Jefferson Park on Wednesday to get the dog back.

Missing dog finds its owner: a homeless man calls her to go get Nori

The man said he found him alone and gave him da to eat of tuna and a drink of water, to make him feel good. The family of Nori now he has decided to help that good man get back on his feet.