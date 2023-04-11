“I had lost consciousness. I’ve seen it really bad ”: Pope Francis recounts in a phone call to his friend Michele Ferri, brother of Andrea, the merchant shot dead in Pesaro on June 3, 2013 by one of his employees, his latest illness. The man recounted the content of the conversation with the pontiff to Rest of the Pug of Pesaro, explaining that Bergoglio passed out before arriving at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. After a while, the 52-year-old returned to hearing the Pope’s voice “ringing and decisive” and understood that he was better. “I’m still alive, he told me”, Michele Ferri continues.

“That’s how he started out and this time I heard a fit voice, ringing and serene, better than last time, so I thought I was a bit tired”. “I told him he gave us a good scare. He explained to me that he had arrived unconscious at the hospital. ‘A few more hours were enough and I don’t know if I was telling it,’ he told me ”. Ferri’s hope is to continue receiving phone calls from the Pope and to continue his friendship with him: “We aim to maintain our dialogue by quickly reaching 100”, said Ferri.

From the first moments of the tragedy that struck him ten years ago, the Pope has always been close to the family of the merchant killed. Since that June, Bergoglio has made the habit of calling Ferri on a regular basis in the evening, and he has repeatedly welcomed his relatives in private audiences at the Vatican.