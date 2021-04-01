Diego Capel (33 years) It was quite a success in LaLiga when he broke into Sevilla. It was thunder. That made teams like Real Madrid knock on his door. With the white club he had it done. It was 2008. But wearing white meant that Madrid got rid of Drenthe. And that did not happen. Finally he stayed at Sevilla and his career took him to teams such as Sporting de Portugal, Genoa, Anderlecht, Extremadura or Birkirkara FC in Malta. In it Youtube Idols portal he remembered that episode.

Signing frustrated by Madrid: “I was done with Madrid. I had it practically closed. They called me and told me that if Drenthe left, Real Madrid would sign me, but due to circumstances it did not come out and I did not fulfill that dream. I spoke every week with Mijatovic, who At the time he was the sports director. He told me that they had followed me for a long time and that they wanted to sign me.

Sevilla and Del Nido: “It is true that at that time Sevilla had Del Nido as president, which was difficult in this type of operation, but the thing was that they needed Drenthe to leave to pay for my transfer and they did not succeed. I was waiting until the last market day. I was good at Sevilla, but it’s true that taking that step of going to a bigger club was what I lacked in my career.

Sergio Ramos: “Beyond the fact that he was only a short time in Sevilla’s first team, Ramos has always shown what a great player he is. Seville did not go well, due to the transfer issue and everything that was discussed later, but he gave everything for this club. Because of his personality, you could see that he was going to be a leader and a benchmark. He is a youth squad who takes Sevilla as his flag and I know it is the team of his loves. “

His departure from Sevilla: “Leaving the club of my life was difficult, but I also needed a change after so many years. Sporting de Portugal had been interested in me for some time after winning the U21 European Championship and it was time to go out to feel important, no matter how hard it was to leave. I felt very loved, it impressed me to hear 40,000 people chant my name at the José Alvalade. We played a UEFA semi-finals, we won a cup … “.

Coaches who scored: “Juande, Jiménez and Caparrós, in my time at Sevilla FC and then Jardim at Sporting, but also Jesualdo Ferreira and Domingos Paciencia helped me a lot”.