The increase in Covid-19 infections with the Ômicron variant has fueled confusion among those infected about whether they should receive a booster dose of the vaccine, so we clarify some doubts in this regard.

According to expert guidelines, those who are infected should not go out to get the vaccine to avoid transmission of the virus and put people at risk.

+ Ômicron transmission time is longer than authorities believe, says study

But what about those who tested positive for Covid-19 before receiving the booster dose? When?

Four weeks after the onset of symptoms, this is the period you should wait to receive the booster against the disease. The same indication extends to children and people who are asymptomatic but who have tested positive for the disease.

Experts explain that there is a transient increase in antibodies as soon as the individual tests positive for covid-19, so it is recommended to postpone the vaccine and wait for the natural low of these antibodies. Just to clarify, regardless of the dose (1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th, in the case of immunosuppressed), you should also wait four weeks to receive the immunizer after covid.

Once the week of quarantine is over – and, in the case of patients with symptoms, the three days without fever or other clinical effects of the disease –, their isolation can be ended without the need to perform a PCR test.

How do you know if the symptoms are due to the disease or the vaccine?

When a newly immunized with a booster dose has doubts whether what he feels are side effects of the vaccine or symptoms of having been infected with covid-19, nothing but a test can definitively clarify the uncertainty, but there are signs, such as coughing or nasal congestion, which may suggest a possible contagion by coronavirus.

Among the most common symptoms of the Ómicron variant are cough, nasal congestion and runny nose, tiredness and sore throat. On the other hand, the most common effects of a booster dose, besides the feeling of tiredness and general malaise, are chills, not very high fever, headache and, of course, pain and discomfort in the shoulder and arm where the injection was given. administered.

