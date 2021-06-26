Carlos Morales

For the Sir Raul ValenciaCompleting your vaccination schedule will not only allow you to work safer and with more confidence, but it also makes you feel more protected against a disease that forced you to stay confined for two months without leaving home: covid-19.

In interview for MILLENNIUM in the IMSS ‘San José’ Specialty Hospital, In Puebla capital, Mr. Valencia shared his experience after receiving the second dose of Pfizer, with which he completed his immunization schedule after more than fifteen months of a pandemic.

“Of course, yes, that’s why someone is coming, I was studied for that disease and I had it, (I will have) more confidence because we know that the virus is a virus that is no longer removed and we know that it will be like a flu anyone, one day can hit you. “

He pointed out to this publishing house that has not suffered the consequences of the coronavirus, but suffering in his own flesh the ravages of the disease have led him to take extreme precautions in order to protect himself.

“Until now I have not had sequelae but I spent two months at home, I do not have insurance, two private doctors treated me, because of my age and everything I had to stay at home for two months practically without being able to go out to work but here we are, anything What do I do and I apply gel (antibacterial), the custom is over “.

Trader occupation, Raúl invited people to get vaccinated And do not waste the opportunity to inoculate yourself, because “the virus will continue” and you had friends and acquaintances who lost their lives after being infected and who would have given anything to do so.

“That they go to be vaccinated because I have already experienced the disease in my own flesh, fortunately in my family there were no deaths but friends and acquaintances did lose their lives, so what can one do? Everyone makes their own decisions.”

At your consideration “the virus will continueMaybe this (the vaccine) helps us to protect our defenses but that it does not give us again (the covid-19) is a lie, this will continue until we die, the virus will continue “.

