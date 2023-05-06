It happened for the first time while she was traveling with her boyfriend: the story of Bailey McBreen went viral

In the last few hours, the story of Bailey McBreena 24-year-old who wanted to tell the world about her experience, despite the embarrassment of what happened to her.

Began to suffer from frequent belchingThis happened to her for whole days. She didn’t used to have such problems, so she decided to contact your doctor.

It was an out of the ordinary experience, I felt like I was sitting in the corner of the room watching myself and not being able to do anything. My heart rate quickened.

Bailey McBreen is a surgery and cardiac unit nurse. She has never suffered from digestive problems, but in 2021 her life changed. She was traveling with her boyfriend when she was hit by real “burp crises”.

It happened to me 5 to 10 times a day. It wasn’t normal. They were accompanied by acid reflux. According to the doctors, it was anxiety. Unfortunately, however, the truth was different and it took a lot to arrive at that shocking diagnosis.

The young woman underwent several checks, until the doctors found a stage 3 colon cancer last February.

It may seem bizarre to you and perhaps my experience makes you laugh, but those uncontrollable burps were a symptom of a monster inside me. Colon cancer can cause blockages in the digestive tract, leading to excess gas.

Bailey has already had surgery and will now have to face the chemotherapy.

They told me that it is a rare case in young people, affecting two people out of 100,000 aged between 20 and 24 years.

He decided to tell his story to the world, for alert as many people as possible. Burping uncontrollably can be a sign of embarrassment for many people. An embarrassment that prevents even from tell a doctor.