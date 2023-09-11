On the occasion of the presentation of the GF, Cesara Buonamici opened up to Verissimo by telling about the illness she had to face

Guest at Verissimo together with Alfonso Signorini, the journalist Cesara Buonamici had the opportunity to present the new edition of Big Brother VIP in which, as has recently become known, she will take on the role of the only commentator. During the interview, however, there was also space to talk about a very delicate matter for her.

There are many new features that have partly changed the schedules and programs of Mediaset. Many characters have been excluded from their respective projects, while other new ones have joined. Still others have changed something by wearing completely new clothes.

Like Cesara Buonamici, who as a journalist and presenter of TG5, next autumn will also find herself being the new and only studio commentator for the new edition of Big Brother VIP.

The announcement arrived at the end of July and she, a lot satisfiedHe said:

I’m very pleased, the aspiration of all journalists is to be able to do something new and the same goes for me. I like the idea of ​​challenging myself and I’m really happy that the company has shown this consideration towards me by offering me this opportunity. How can you say no after this certificate of esteem? I just couldn’t have done it, I’m happy.

Cesara Buonamici and the tumor

This weekend Cesara Buonamici and Alfonso Signorini were guests at very trueprecisely for present the new season of GF.

During the broadcast Silvia Toffanin broadcast a video message that the TG5 colleagues recorded for Cesara, to wish her good luck.

In the words of Paola Rivettawho said she was close to Cesara in a delicate moment, is the same new GF commentator movedand then opened with Toffanin.

Buonamici opened up and for the first time said she had had a breast cancerof having undergone an operation and a course of treatment that affected her greatly.