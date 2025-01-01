I had breast cancer 14 years ago and now I suffer from a lot of vaginal dryness, could it be related?

I suffered from breast cancer 14 years ago and now I suffer from a lot of vaginal dryness, could it be related?

Nancy

Hello Nancy, thank you for writing to us.

Vaginal dryness may be related to your history of breast cancer if you have undergone treatments that reduced your levels of estrogen, the hormones produced by the ovaries. In some cases of breast cancer, the cells have hormone receptors and patients are given treatments that block the action of these hormones to prevent recurrences. Maybe this is not your case and you have entered menopause after cancer treatment or more recently and the dryness is due to that. There may also be another underlying cause, a change in vaginal flora or in your habits or some pathology that requires gynecological or dermatological attention.

We would need more clinical information to know what is the cause of the dryness you are suffering from. It is important to assess whether it is something you notice every day or at a specific time, if it affects your sexual life, if you have penetrative relations and if you have changes in vaginal discharge.

I think it would be important for you to talk about it with your family doctor, your oncologist, your gynecologist or the midwife at the health center.

There are over-the-counter products in pharmacies, without hormones, that moisturize or serve as lubricants. Many women with an active sexual life, using Satisfyer, doing hip exercises, or applying organic coconut or avocado oils notice more hydration in the vaginal mucosa and vulva. On the other hand, there are treatments that require a prescription that are compatible with your personal history of breast cancer. They are used to treat vaginal dryness or atrophy (the transformation of the mucosa, which becomes thin and fragile) in cases related to a lack of estrogen. Finally, there are hospitals where specific treatments for vulvovaginal atrophy, such as laser, are performed.

I hope I have been able to help you, even though I have little information about your case, and that you can find healthcare personnel to care for you and resolve your symptoms.