Nowadays, every news about him arouses two main emotions: concern and great curiosity. The television personality at the center of a real soap opera regarding his surgical and aesthetic operations (or his intentions to do them) has reached a new “episode”. Francesco Chiofaloin fact, he communicated that he still had problems related to serious past situations.

The former participant of Temptation Islandwas recently admitted to hospital due to a sudden illness. There had been days of tension on that occasion, without any clarification from friends, relatives and the hospital itself.

After undergoing a delicate operation for the removal of a tumor to the brain in 2018, Chiofalo has experienced several episodes of post-operative complications, and it seems that the recent malaise is linked precisely to these problems. Therefore, we are not talking only about aesthetic whims: Chiofalo’s is a real ordeal due to very important operations he had in the past.

“I had an MRI with contrast on my brain,” said the popular TV personality. “Unfortunately, yesterday I felt unwell due to the brain surgery I underwent a few years ago to remove a tumor,” explained Francesco Chiofalo in his Instagram stories. In fact, brain operations are certainly not the easiest, but rather they represent a start for continuous and constant monitoring of one’s conditions and any worsening in progress.

“The MRI with contrast will be used to verify if there are any complications to be resolved following the operation,” Chiofalo revealed. Now the former Temptation Island he has to wait a week for the results of the test. “Now I feel better and, fortunately, I feel more serene. I want to thank from the bottom of my heart everyone who sent me messages of affection.” Chiofalo continued, concluding the communication on social media: “I just have to wait for the results of the MRI,” he added in closing.