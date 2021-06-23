A wonderful news has arrived in the last hours, the little one Nicola Tanturli, the missing child of 21 months, has been found alive by one of the Rai1 journalists. The first ones have already arrived on the web photo of the discovery, after spending 24 long hours outside his home. Fortunately, it appears to be in good condition.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

A story that had the happy ending that everyone was hoping for. The entire community of Palazzetto sul Senio, helped rescuers in their search.

From what they have made known in the last few hours, the 21-month-old was found by one of the Rai1 journalists of the program ‘Life Live’. Precisely from Giuseppe Di Tommaso, one of the envoys.

The same host of the program, Alberto Matano, to Adnkronos, he said that the man was with his troupe and was traveling i woods del Mugello, near the family home.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

They were in machine and they were imagining the path that the little one could take. At some point, while the reporter is felt bad and got out of the vehicle, heard gods moans. He immediately leaned into a ravine and it was at that point that he made the incredible discovery.

Giuseppe Di Tommaso has found little Nicola safe and sound. It was approx 3 km from his home. Unable to intervene alone, he went back and immediately asked for help carabinieri, who were continuing the research. In the end they have it pulled out among the tears of all present.

The words of the journalist on the discovery of Nicola Tanturli

I got out of the car because of an illness, I heard moans and so I found it by chance. I yelled: ‘Nicola’ and I heard him say: ‘Mom’. My crew didn’t believe me, it sounded like a roe deer wail. When I saw him, his shirt was full of scratches, but it was fine. As soon as he saw us, he burst into tears.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

There disappeared of this child of only 21 months, took place yesterday morning. Parents have wake up and they did not find him in his bed. The carabinieri, given his tender age, quickly started the searches, which you are not never stop not even in the night.