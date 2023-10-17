In the interrogation validating the arrest, Franco Panariello said that his bracelet had already had faults in the past

The interrogation to validate the arrest of was held yesterday Franco Panariello, the man who killed his ex-wife in Cerreto D’Esi in the night between last Friday and Saturday. The man stated that he had not tampered with his electronic bracelet. Device which, in the past, had had malfunctions which had also been reported by himself.

Yesterday morning, the investigating judge of the Court of Ancona headed to the Montacuto prison to subject arrest validation interrogation the 55 year old Franco Panariello.

The man has been locked up in prison since last October 14, when he was arrested for the brutal murder of his ex-wife, the 53-year-old Concetta Marruocco.

The charge for him is voluntary and multi-aggravated homicide by premeditation, by the fact that the crime occurred in front of his minor daughter and by the fact that he violated the prohibition on approaching him that had been imposed on him.

Doubts about Franco Panariello’s electronic bracelet

Credit: Il Resto del Carlino

Franco Panariello, as reported in recent days, wore a electronic bracelet. This is because in the past his wife and daughter had reported him for mistreatment and threats and the judges had decided on his expulsion.

In the night between Friday and Saturday, however, something didn’t work properly. Apparently the alertwhich should have reached the police when Panariello approached less than 200 meters from Concetta Marruocco’s home, he never left.

At the same time, a signal to the Carabinieri came from one of the remote controls supplied to the woman and her daughter, but when the military arrived on site, it was now too late.

Regarding the bracelet, it was the 55-year-old himself, during yesterday’s interrogation, who declared that the device had already had some problems in the past. malfunctions and that he himself had them on several occasions reported.

Once, the 55-year-old explained, a man had intervened technicianon two other occasions it was instead activated by mistakeeven though the man was not near the two o’clock house.

It is scheduled for the next few days the autopsy on the body of Concetta Marruocco, which will serve to ascertain the causes of death. Regarding the dynamics, however, there are few doubts: the man inflicted around 15 stab wounds on the woman.