Today he is one of the most loved and followed actors, but Marco Rossetti’s childhood was not easy at all. The interview with Vanity Fair

The well-known and beloved actor Marco Rossettifamous for his roles in various dramas, Come One step from heaven 7 And Doc- In your handstold during an interview very private details of his personal life.

It opened with the magazine Vanity Fair. His past was not an easy one and the memory of that illness still accompanies him. He revealed that he was a restless teenager and an active, energetic child. Even at school things weren’t going well, until he came across a theater class, which, as he himself pointed out, he changed life forever.

I didn’t apply myself, for me it was fundamental. In the institute I attended there was a theater course that changed my life. I went there by mistake and from that moment on my life changed forever. As a restless and energetic teenager, I saw theater as something superfluous and silly. But when my best friend asked me to go, I was blown away.

But that boy was so restless because he hadn’t faced one as a child easy diagnosis. Marco Rossetti’s parents had discovered that their little boy was suffering from one rare disease.

A childhood spent within the walls of health facilities. Fortunately, with the passage of time that condition is disappearance. But she had scarred him, turning him into a teenager with no desire to do anything.

Then came the theater, acting changed him, made him grow, opened up a world for him wonderful world.

After school I studied acting even though my father didn’t want to. He wanted me to have a plan B. I did my own thing and paid for the first few years of school by myself by working as a waiter and with the help of my mum, who did it secretly. Having reached the age of 37, I can say that I have been very lucky.

Today Marco Rossetti is among the most followed and loved actors. He reached the pinnacle of success at 40 years and today he says he is happy about this, because if he had arrived sooner, probably things they would have turned out differently.