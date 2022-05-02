Guest at Verissimo, Claudio Amendola told of when, in 2017, a potentially fatal heart attack made him open his eyes

In the episode of very true aired yesterday, Sunday 1 May, Claudio Amendola he moved and at the same time amazed everyone for an episode that happened to him some time ago. He had a heart attack and, speaking with Silvia Toffanin, he defined it as beautiful. Beautiful because he helped him understand the value and beauty of life.

The Roman actor opened in front of Silvia Toffaninrecounting an unpleasant episode that happened to him in 2017.

I was in weird pains, I was having difficulty breathing and within 7 minutes I went to the hospital and was under the electrocardiogram.

A heart attack that could potentially be fatal, but fortunately it was caught on time.

Then Amendola made a revelation that, initially, he has displaced everyone. She said it was a wonderful experience and then explained why.

I learned how beautiful life is, mature and understand how important it is to live.

The next day, when the danger had already escaped, Claudio signed to be able go back homedespite his wife Francesca wanted him to stay still in the hospital.

I was calm, I didn’t worry about dying because I was in good hands. Health must be cultivated, we must eat better, move more! Don’t smoke! I have smoked since I was 8!

Finally, the actor explained what he understood when, on returning home, he found himself now out of danger.

You truly realize the value of life and the things one has and has been like a bucket of frozen water. I quit smoking, my life has changed radically.

The illness of Claudio Amendola’s wife

It is not the first time that Claudio Amendola sits in the living room of very true and lets go in memories And thoughts that hit him from within.

Francesca Neri, actress and wife of the Roman actor, suffers from what she is known as interstitial cystitis. The pathology causes very strong pains that inevitably affect the days.

In all this, Claudio has never strayed from his wife, always supporting it and standing next to her as much as possible. Just a very trueabout her, he said: