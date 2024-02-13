“I had a bottle of poison and I wanted to take my own life!” Michele Misseri's new revelation on the 'Far West' program

On Sunday 11 February, after a long sentence Michele Misseri he was released again. He chose not to return to his home in Avetrana, because he is afraid that someone might harm him, but he is in another location. He has already given several interviews.

To the program 'Far West' which airs on Rai Tre, chose to retrace those moments and also the day in which Sarah Scazzi lost her life. He continues to profess himself guilty, but according to Italian justice, it is his responsibility to bear the responsibility for him wife Cosima and his daughter Sabrina. The 69-year-old said:

If I had taken my own life Sarah would have had justice. That day I wasn't well, I had a pain in my head. Sabrina and Cosima were sleeping on the bed, she had told me not to ring the intercom. Sarah went down to the garage, she was bothering me. I took her from behind, I lifted her and she kicked me backwards, she caught me in the weak parts. A heat rose in my brain and I hugged her tightly.

Michele Misseri's revelation on the program broadcast on Rai Tre

In that same interview, the 69-year-old revealed that just hours after the crime, he tried to take one's own life. But then she thought better of it, because she intended to have the body found Grandchild, just 15 years old. This is how Misseri, who continues to profess himself guilty, concluded the interview: