The new heartbreaking post from Giulia Tramontano’s sister: she wanted to save her on May 27th when the 29 year old lost her life

It’s been 5 long months since Giulia Tramontano she lost her life, while pregnant with her baby Thiago, at the hands of her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello. Her family has always chosen to remain silent, despite the pain of the loss they suffered.

Her sister Chiara often publishes messages for her, in which she talks about heartbreak which he feels every day, since she is unfortunately no longer here. In her last postpublished on social media, wrote:

I often play a game. I imagine that you called me on May 27th, that I took a Genoa-Milan train and then purchased two Milan-Genoa tickets, one for me and one for you. To escape together. And instead, I didn’t buy any tickets but I hate all the trips that take me to Genoa (without you), to Naples (without you), to Milan (without you), everywhere (without us).

Then I imagine what life would have been like if you had called me. Now that would have been life.

The crime of Giulia Tramontano: the trial for Impagnatiello is approaching

The 29-year-old was pregnant at seventh month, when Alessandro Impagnatiello decided to end his life. It was the evening of Saturday 27 May and the crime took place in the couple’s home in Senago.

The autopsy revealed that Impagnatiello inflicted the attack on her 37 slashes, with a weapon found in the kitchen. Furthermore, from the tests the investigators also discovered that she was trying to poison her with rat poison, ammonia and chloroform.

After finding those substances in the house, the man initially said that he needed them Work. However, from the results of these analyses, his version was soon disproved. He had been trying to end his life and that of the child for several months, since this child was not included in the his plans and was an obstacle for his new relationship.

In these hours, the Prosecutor’s Office has chosen to request for Alessandro Impagnatiello the immediate process. Now we just have to wait for the answer, to understand what to do and what it will happen soon.