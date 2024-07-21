Although millions of people have the desire to live in, or at least get to know France, when it comes to development opportunities, Europe may not be as attractive as one might think, or at least that is what Arthur Begtine shared, a 34-year-old man who was born in France but prefers to live in the United States.

According to the criteria of

through the middle Business Insider He shared his life story and said that Born in a working-class neighborhood of Toulon, in the south of France, where most people were migrants so even different languages ​​were spoken.

Later his family moved to the town of Nice where, as he recalls, was part of a close-knit community. But when she was 8 years old, with the intention of being closer to her mother’s family, they moved to the United States, specifically to Atlanta.

He The contrast between living in a small European town and moving to a big American city was not easy. to face. He said that he felt very alone, among other reasons because he did not speak English, although he quickly learned it thanks to his friends and having participated in football and basketball teams.

Another part that He didn’t like the United States because people treated him differently based on his clothing.the car their parents drove, when in France that was not important.

Paris, He is grateful to have been born in France but found more opportunities in the United States. Photo:iStock Share

New York reminded him of France and he made it his home

Arthur Begtine continued his story by saying that when he was 11 years old, due to his father’s employment, He moved to New York where he felt much more comfortable because he met people from all over the world. and stopped feeling like a foreigner.

Also, unlike Atlanta, in New York he and his sister could go to school alone and walk everywhere, just like they did in Europe.

He returned to France when he was 14 and realized that he no longer fit in. So when he turned 17, he decided to return to the United States, initially to Atlanta with his family, but he was recruited to referee basketball at the University of Montreal and, although he liked Canada, when he was cut from the team, he decided to move to New York.

It was not a simple process, I worked in a hostel and shared a dormitory with six other people, but he had no intention of returning to Europe.

After graduating from the University of Georgia he began his career in the transportation industry in Atlanta and He is now a senior business development manager and earns a six-figure salary.

That is precisely what he loves about the United States, which, he said, Regardless of background or socioeconomic status, if you work hard you can succeed, while in France you only succeed if you have the right contacts.

Although yes accepted that in Europe it is more likely to achieve a balance between work and personal lifeBut for those who want to start their own business, he is convinced that the United States is the best option.